The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Mary Jane was in the movie: what happened to it?

Not everyone knows that in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Mary Jane Watson was also present. In the two films starring Andrew Garfield, Peter Parker’s love interest is Gwen Stacy, to whom Emma Stone lent her face. However, a scene with Mary Jane, played by Shailene Woodley, was included in the film. But what did he do?

What is the reason for the cut of the sequence from the final montage? Very simple. The producers feared that including Mary Jane in the film would divert attention from the diptych’s main romance, which is the one between Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy. And above all from the end of the love story. But that’s why Mary Jane was cut.

The scene was composed on a part with Andrew Garfield and Shailene Woodley exchanging tenderness and on the other with the presence of Emma Stone. A presence considered cumbersome by the production.

Not all fans know about the existence of this sequence and many have wondered if it was really appropriate to delete it from the final cut. To find out how things went, check out our video on Everyeye Plus.

In any case The Amazing Spider-Man 2, directed by Marc Webb, is best remembered for the tragic sequence which ends the story between Peter and Gwen.

The cast of the film also includes Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Colm Feore, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti and Sally Field.

On Everyeye you will find the review of The Amazing Spider-Man 2.