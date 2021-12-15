The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro on Netflix: plot and trailer
Andrew Garfield is Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro, the movie streamed on Netflix.
Watch streaming on Netflix Italy the film The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro. Here is the plot, trailer and cast.
Directed by Marc Webb, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro (original title The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro) is the sequel to the 2012 film “The Amazing Spider-Man”And sees once again Andrew Garfield as the well-known superhero. At his side, in the role of Gwen Stacy, we find Emma Stone.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro streaming
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro is available in streaming on Netflix.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro storyline
Below is the synopsis of the film released by Netflix:
Spider-Man battles Rhino and the mighty Electro as he tries to deliver on his promise not to involve his friend Gwen in her dangerous life.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro trailer
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro cast
In the cast of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro we find:
- Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker (Spider-Man)
- Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon (Electro)
- Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy
- Chris Cooper as Norman Osborn
- Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn (Goblin)
- Colm Feore as Donald Menken
- Campbell Scott as Richard Parker
- Embeth Davidtz as Mary Parker
- Martin Sheen as Ben Parker
- Michael Massee as Gustav Fiers
- James Colby as the inspector
- Sarah Gadon as Kari
- Felicity Jones as Felicia Hardy
- Marton Csokas as Dr. Kafka
- BJ Novak as Alistair Smythe
- Paul Giamatti as Aleksei Sytsevich (Rhino)
- Sally Field as May Parker
- Denis Leary as cap. George Stacy
