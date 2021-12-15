News

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro on Netflix: plot and trailer

Andrew Garfield is Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro, the movie streamed on Netflix.

Veronica Redazione

Watch streaming on Netflix Italy the film The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro. Here is the plot, trailer and cast.

Directed by Marc Webb, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro (original title The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro) is the sequel to the 2012 film “The Amazing Spider-Man”And sees once again Andrew Garfield as the well-known superhero. At his side, in the role of Gwen Stacy, we find Emma Stone.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro streaming

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro is available in streaming on Netflix.

If you are wondering how much Netflix costs and the prices to stream TV series and movies on the famous platform, read our article: Netflix prices and subscriptions available.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro storyline

Below is the synopsis of the film released by Netflix:

Spider-Man battles Rhino and the mighty Electro as he tries to deliver on his promise not to involve his friend Gwen in her dangerous life.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro trailer

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro cast

In the cast of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro we find:

  • Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker (Spider-Man)
  • Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon (Electro)
  • Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy
  • Chris Cooper as Norman Osborn
  • Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn (Goblin)
  • Colm Feore as Donald Menken
  • Campbell Scott as Richard Parker
  • Embeth Davidtz as Mary Parker
  • Martin Sheen as Ben Parker
  • Michael Massee as Gustav Fiers
  • James Colby as the inspector
  • Sarah Gadon as Kari
  • Felicity Jones as Felicia Hardy
  • Marton Csokas as Dr. Kafka
  • BJ Novak as Alistair Smythe
  • Paul Giamatti as Aleksei Sytsevich (Rhino)
  • Sally Field as May Parker
  • Denis Leary as cap. George Stacy

