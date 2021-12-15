The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro on Netflix: plot and trailer

Watch streaming on Netflix Italy the film The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro. Here is the plot, trailer and cast.

Directed by Marc Webb, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro (original title The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro) is the sequel to the 2012 film “The Amazing Spider-Man”And sees once again Andrew Garfield as the well-known superhero. At his side, in the role of Gwen Stacy, we find Emma Stone.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro streaming

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro is available in streaming on Netflix.

If you are wondering how much Netflix costs and the prices to stream TV series and movies on the famous platform, read our article: Netflix prices and subscriptions available.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro storyline

Below is the synopsis of the film released by Netflix:

Spider-Man battles Rhino and the mighty Electro as he tries to deliver on his promise not to involve his friend Gwen in her dangerous life.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro trailer

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro cast

In the cast of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro we find:

Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker (Spider-Man)

Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon (Electro)

Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy

Chris Cooper as Norman Osborn

Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn (Goblin)

Colm Feore as Donald Menken

Campbell Scott as Richard Parker

Embeth Davidtz as Mary Parker

Martin Sheen as Ben Parker

Michael Massee as Gustav Fiers

James Colby as the inspector

Sarah Gadon as Kari

Felicity Jones as Felicia Hardy

Marton Csokas as Dr. Kafka

BJ Novak as Alistair Smythe

Paul Giamatti as Aleksei Sytsevich (Rhino)

Sally Field as May Parker

Denis Leary as cap. George Stacy