The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro on Prime Video

Check out the plot, trailer and cast of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro” here, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Watch streaming on Prime Video the film with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone"The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro". Here is the plot, trailer and cast. Release date on Prime Video September 1, 2021.
Directed by Marc Webb, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro (original title The Amazing Spider-Man 2, also known by the title The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro) is the sequel to the 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man, and once again brings to the screen the story of the superhero of the same name, played here by Andrew Garfield.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro streaming
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro will be available in streaming on Prime Video from 1 September 2021.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro storyline
Here is the official synopsis of the film:
We’ve always known that Spider-Man’s most important battle is the one he fights within himself: the struggle between Peter Parker’s daily schedule, and Spider-Man’s extraordinary responsibilities. But in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro, Peter Parker finds himself facing a much bigger conflict.
It’s good to be Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield). For Peter Parker, there’s nothing more thrilling than swinging between skyscrapers, knowing you’re a hero, and spending time with Gwen (Emma Stone). But being Spider-Man comes at a price: only Spider-Man can protect his fellow New Yorkers from the villains that threaten the city. With Electro (Jamie Foxx) appearing, Peter must face an enemy far more powerful than him. And with the return of his old friend Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), Peter realizes that all of his opponents have one thing in common: Oscorp.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro trailer
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro cast
In the cast of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power Of Electro we find:
- Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker (Spider-Man)
- Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon (Electro)
- Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy
- Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn (Goblin)
- Colm Feore as Donald Menken
- Campbell Scott as Richard Parker
- James Colby as the inspector
- Embeth Davidtz as Mary Parker
- Martin Sheen as Ben Parker
- Michael Massee as Gustav Fiers
- Sarah Gadon as Kari
- Felicity Jones as Felicia Hardy
- Paul Giamatti as Aleksei Sytsevich (Rhino)
- Sally Field as May Parker
- Chris Cooper as Norman Osborn
- Marton Csokas as Dr. Kafka
- BJ Novak as Alistair Smythe
- Denis Leary as cap. George Stacy