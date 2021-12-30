The Amazing Spider-Man 3, Andrew Garfield’s stuntman backs out: “I apologize”

In the past few hours, a slip by Andrew Garfield’s stuntman has sent fans into a frenzy Spider-Man in feverish waiting for any confirmations relating to a third chapter of the saga of The Amazing Spider-Man, but apparently the person concerned immediately backtracked.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the article, published by stuntman William Spencer, the fuss raised on social media in the past few hours may have been premature. As Spencer writes: “There has been a misunderstanding. I thought this fan was referring to the movie currently in theaters and I didn’t read its abbreviation carefully. I apologize for the confusion that has arisen. These days I have replied to many congratulatory messages on the movie that just came out and tried to reply to as many people as possible to make sure they knew I appreciated their excitement for No Way Home. I didn’t want to refer to other projects, so I repeat: I don’t know anything about any new Spider-Man movie with Andrew Garfield. I’m very happy that the fans are so excited about the idea, but please don’t trace back to me that I’m not aware of. “

A possible return of Andrew Garfield for The Amazing Spider Man 3 and for other projects related to the Sony cinematic universe has begun to talk about the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home: The excitement of fans is due to the fact that the rumors have been circulated by well-known Hollywood scoopers who in the past have proven themselves reliable, in some cases anticipating news and plot passages regarding the MCU by months (included No Way Home).

Obviously if Sony is really working on new movies with Andrew Garfield poor William Spencer does not necessarily have to be updated, and if he were, he would certainly not be allowed to flaunt it from the rooftops. The situation remains confused and fluid as usual, and while there is also talk of a possible involvement of Emma Stone and Anya Taylor Joy as Spider Gwen and Black Cat, we invite you to stay tuned for any updates on the future of Sony cinecomics.