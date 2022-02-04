The Amazing Spider-Man 3, fans in revolt: the hashtag # MakeTASM3 is depopulated!

We have already had proof in the past of how social networks can assert their influence, when it comes to giving a second chance to franchises that are not particularly lucky (do they tell you anything about Justice League and Snyder Cut?): Why, then, not try to repeat the feat for The Amazing Spider-Man 3?

Andrew Garfield’s return in Spider-Man: No Way Home meant that Tick star’s Peter Parker Tick … Boom! back on the crest of the wave: in the last few hours even Tom Holland has exposed himself, saying he hopes to be able to see on the big screen a third installment of the saga which ended prematurely in 2014 and kicked off a real riot on social media.

Twitter has in fact recorded in recent days a real explosion of posts complete with hashtags # MakeTASM3naturally finished in the trends within a few hours: “We should give Tom what he wants“,”Tom Holland wants it, Andrew Garfield wants it, SONY GIVE US THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3!“,”Andrew deserves his third film“are some of the posts that can be read in these hours on the twitter social network.

And you, which side are you on? Are you also among those who hope that Sony makes the right choice? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, BossLogic recently caught up with Sony for a project it seems to involve Garfield, Emma Stone … And Venom!