The Amazing Spider-Man is a film to be re-evaluated, regardless of Garfield

Andrew Garfield is one of the trends of the moment, as well as the saga of The Amazing Spider-Man. It seems, in fact, that the recent adventures of Spider-Man in the cinema (by the way, read our review of Spider-Man No Way Home to embrace the Marvel Multiverse) have rekindled the interest of fans in the two films directed by Marc Webb.

In fact we have already explained to you that, in our opinion, Andrew Garfield is the best Spider-Man still today and that Garfield always deserved The Amazing Spider-Man 3, but it is also true that unfortunately the two cinecomics who saw him as protagonist are to be considered the most controversial and troubled film adaptations on wall climbing. If the Sam Raimi saga, with the exception of the discussed third chapter, is now crystallized in the history of cinema, while the trilogy with Tom Holland remains inferior but equally solid and exciting, the dualogy of “Amazing” is the one that reserved the greater number of ups and downs, especially with the second feature film dedicated to Electro.

Yet, the writer continues to nurtrivi a certain charm, especially towards The Amazing Spider-Man, that first chapter that in 2012 marked a sensational relaunch in the cinematic approach to our friendly neighborhood hero. And so yes, what we want to tell you today is precisely this: that the first The Amazing Spider-Man, net of some indisputable defects, is a film to be absolutely re-evaluated.

The origins of Peter Parker

Assuming that the film with Andrew Garfield decided to adapt the aesthetics and mythology of the “Ultimate” universe, in which Marvel decided at the time to delve into the origins of Peter Parker linking his deceased parents to OSCORP, the first element of originality of the film was precisely the emphasis placed on the mystery linked to the disappearance of the Parker spouses, but above all on the psychological effect that their abandonment had on little Peter.

It is also true that Sam Raimi, albeit in a less marked way, had already tried to tell this aspect: when Uncle Ben says to Peter: “I know I’m not your father …“, and Maguire replies annoyed:”Then don’t pretend you are“, these were the last tragic words that the hero addressed to his poor adoptive father. In any case, never before The Amazing Spider-Man had a Spider-Man movie focused on Peter’s grief at being basically an orphan, unable to understand why he was abandoned and – as a good teenager – angry towards the world and those who try to teach him lessons that would have touched his real parents. In short, the intuition of Marc Webb’s film was to show a Parker even more human, more fragile and vulnerable, since it is precisely the orphan that in the comics created by Brian M. Bendis and Sara Pichelli makes the protagonist a shy, marginalized and introverted boy.

And even more effective was the choice to link some of the villains of the saga to Richard and Mary Parker: from OSCORP itself to above all Curt Connors, whose antagonism to Spider-Man becomes even more emotional just when both are aware of their respective identities. “Poor Peter Parker … without a father … without a mother … without an uncle … You are alone“, is perhaps the most intense and exciting line of dialogue uttered by Lizard in the film. And who knows what other satisfactions, in this sense, would have given us a better and less botched management by the evil Norman Osborn …

The school and OSCORP

Here, it is essentially the context and the scenario that fit perfectly in The Amazing Spider-Man. Starting right from the high school background, here stronger and more present than the Raimi saga, the school environment was exploited by Marc Webb in a very different way than Watts’ later work with Marvel Studios.

School, in The Amazing Spider-Man, does not have the same formative role that it exercises on the character of Holland, rather serves to highlight the context of bullying and marginalization that Peter experiences compared to his peers. Sure, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone’s all-too-grown-up looks didn’t help in making the play’s young adult approach credible, but the role the characters play in the film’s scenarios is nonetheless functional. It is also pleasant the centrality of OSCORP, as a company and a physical space, where Raimi had deliberately left aside the more corporate and scientific side of Osborn’s company – which, instead, as confirmed No Way Home, in the MCU it doesn’t even exist. In addition to the connection that the company’s shady experiments have towards the Parker family, the role that Marc Webb’s film wanted to give to OSCORP as the alpha and omega of Peter’s superhero life (it’s the place where, as in the Ultimate magazine, Parker gets the spider powers) remains fascinating, especially in the future.

However, TASM2 ended with an alliance between Gustav Fiers, the man in the shadows, and Harry Osborn, who would use the company’s resources to finance and create an initiative that would have inaugurated the Sinister Six, complete with equipment of Octopus, Vulture and Rhyno ready in the basement of the OSCORP. Once again it is unfortunate that Sony’s plans to extend the antagonism between the Osborn family and that of the Parkers have not materialized.

Andrew Garfield’s costume and movements

There is little to say. With all due respect to the beloved Tobey Maguire and the excellent Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield was the best Peter Parker by posting, from the acting and physical point of view. Garfield is simply Parker in every fiber of his being, from the cheeky expression to the crew cut, without forgetting his lean, agile but still toned physique like no other of his predecessors (Maguire, in this sense, was a little more massive. , while Holland’s physicality is simply different and more childish).

In addition, thanks to his proverbial phisique du role, Andrew was also an exceptional Spider-Man. First of all because, as is well known, he was the actor who most of all showed attachment to the character, loading it on his shoulders until he totally identifies with him, even studying his movements in detail in order to return a perhaps inimitable performance.

And in fact, in addition to having unlined a mimicry and an expressiveness still unpublished for the character, once he wore the Garfield spider costume he was simply unique. The movement and fighting style of his Spider-Man is original and recognizable, and in addition to truly restoring the dynamism of an arachnid, he also displayed an exceptional body language, letting his body speak where the static mask and the visibly handcrafted costume would not have allowed the same expressiveness of Holland’s technological costume.

And, by the way, the costume conceived for Garfield in the first Webb movie may not have liked some fans, but it remains undoubtedly one of the most original perhaps ever conceived in the Spider-Man universe. From golden eyes to the most skin-like coating, through the more subtle design and darker colors, The Amazing Spider-Man costume perfectly recalls the darker approach tempted by the Sony Pictures film, but it is enriched by some details that gave it something fascinating at the time. This is probably due to some more modern inserts, such as those on the shoes, almost “sporty” finishes that made the outfit of this Spidey even more unique and handcrafted.

An original direction

Peter’s way of fighting in The Amazing Spider-Man it is a further element of originality and is accompanied by a direction by Marc Webb who in turn managed to create a product that is at times fascinating. Returning to Garfield’s movements and his intriguing physicality, his light-hearted and derisive style is still striking. The Spidey of The Amazing, literally, he dances around his opponents, constantly making fun of them, showing off an irony that very much recalls that of comics. This is also thanks to Garfield’s slender body, which imitates the movements of a spider and dances by scurrying around enemies, attacking with lightning and very fast blows.

In fact, already from the discovery phase of the superpowers it was understood that The Amazing Spider-Man wanted to do something different. Sam Raimi, in staging the genesis of Peter’s spidery abilities, chose an approach that from the grotesque gradually became more sunny, epic and exciting, culminating in the first climbing on the wall and in the first flight with the cobweb. The development of the powers of Andrew’s Peter, on the other hand, gives way to disgust, to a slimy sensation set in a vaguely horrifying setting.

And in fact Webb’s eye, especially in some sequences of the film, helped to accentuate this aspect. Some moments that involve Lizard, especially those of fight in the sewers, they manage to expertly mix action and horror (without ever reaching the best horror scenes of Raimi’s Spider-Man), as well as the duel at school between the webweaver and Connors gives a decent dose of originality and refers, for those who have read the comics, to the numbers of the Ultimate in to which the beefy Goblin attacked Parker’s High School.

Spider-Man and New York

The love between Spider-Man and New York is a theme that we have already explored on these pages and extended to all the Spider-Man film sagas, but here it is worth examining just what we see in The Amazing Spider-Man. Marc Webb’s dualogy is perhaps the one that pushed the most symbiotic, visceral and indissoluble bond between Spidey and the Big Apple, greatly accentuating the aura of this Spider-Man as above all a hero in all respects urban.

An argument that is strengthened, in reality, especially in the second chapter with Andrew Garfield, but which in its progenitor certainly finds a first and successful approach that explodes with force in the scene that precedes the final battle between ours and the Lizard. When, that is, the city of New York unites to help Spidey and make it easier for him to cross the skyscrapers to his ultimate goal in the memorable crane sequence. A narrative and aesthetic choice, perhaps a little situationist and conceptually forced, but emotionally effective in defining the still somewhat controversial link between the hero and the city, with the latter still not completely trusting him.