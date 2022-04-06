Entertainment

‘The amazing spider-man’, ‘Smallville’ and other series or movies where you can listen to Coldplay

Coldplay has left everyone with a tear in the eye after their incredible concerts. Whether you’ve been to see them or not, social networks are jammed with people who enjoyed them live and kindly share their experience. Even Dakota Johnson, who will be Marvel’s new Madame Web, He was in Mexican lands to enjoy his music.

The truth is that the popularity and affection generated by Coldplay’s songs not only come from the talent and charisma of the band led by Chris Martin, but they have also been part of many series and movies, below we collect some of them for you to remember.



office

Heading into the last seasons of The Office, during a great presentation prepared by the team we can hear ‘Clocks’ accompanying John Krasinski.



The Hunger Games

The band specifically is part of the soundtrack of Catching Fire with the song ‘ATLAS’, which was one of the first to be announced when the movie starring Jennifer Lawrence was promoted.



boyhood

This is one of the most iconic appearances that the band has had in terms of a soundtrack, although within its history we can find several productions, ‘Yellow’ in Boyhood is one of the most remembered.



glee

There was a time when any song that was really relevant had to be covered by Glee. Coldplay could not be the exception and the interpreters had an incredible presentation of ‘The Scientist’.



The amazing Spiderman

Remember that magical moment between Gwen (Emma Stone) and Peter (Andrew Garfield) just before Uncle Ben’s tragic death? Well, it’s set to music by Coldplay with the song ‘Til Kingdom Come’.



Grey’s Anatomy

This long-running series starring Ellen Pompeo is the owner of several musical gems, and in fact Coldplay has more than one like ‘Death To All His Friends’, which appears in season 4 of Grey’s Anatomy and ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ in season 6.



Peter Pan

In 2003, before so many live-action movies hit the big screens, Peter Pan premiered. Coldplay’s ‘Clocks’ was the theme song for the entire film campaign.



game of Thrones

They weren’t part of the soundtrack, but he did make a musical about Game of Thrones with the actors who play Jon, Sam, Ramsay and even King Robert joining in to sing. There is even a kind of documentary on YouTube about this strange musical.



unbroken

The British band led by Chris Martin composed ‘Miracles’, for the second film as director of Angelina Jolie, which is a film set in times of World War II.



Smallville

It may not be as well known as the main theme, but in Smallville we can hear ‘Fix You’, the same song that is also heard in the animated movie An Abominable Friend.



