The Amazing Spider-Man turned Andrew Gardield into the Marvel wall-crawler 10 years ago in Spain

On a day like today, on July 6, 2012, The Amazing Spider-Man landed in movie theaters throughout Spain. After the success of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire, a new star would sport the iconic web-crawler suit.

the chosen one was Andrew Garfieldwho would see how a radioactive spider stung him and transmitted the powers of the one who is, by far, the most beloved character of marvel comics in the entire world.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

Mark Webbwho had directed an episode of The Office (and a few more), but specialized in music videos, was chosen to sit in the director’s chair.

Accompanying the peter parker by Andrew Garfield we find Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy. Stone was beginning to gain fame thanks to roles such as super outgoing o Welcome to Zombieland.

Naturally, Spider-Man needed a villain up to the task to provide a challenge for his first mission. He found it at the doctor Curt Connorsalso known as Lizard. Rhys Ifans got into the skin, and the scales, of the character.

The Amazing Spider-Man had to shoulder the burden of arriving relatively soon. Spider-Man 3 had been released in 2007, so Tobey Maguire was still “his Spidey” for many.

However, Andrew Garfield had the opportunity to reprise his role in a sequel that would pit him against Electro (Jamie Foxx). The character would later make the leap to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Tom Holland I would pick up the baton.

A short trip that… is it over?

But it wasn’t the end for the Andrew Garfield iteration. Spider-Man: No Way Home brought him back to us, along with Tobey Maguire, in one of the most anticipated reunions in cinema.

Rumors about a third film of The Amazing Spider-Man, which at the time was ruled out by the agreement between Sony and Marvel Studios, have resurfaced again. However, for now it does not seem likely, and more so since Andrew Garfield decided to “take a break.”

Like everything in this life, The Amazing Spider-Man likes some more than others. Time has generated a special affection for the iteration of Andrew Garfield, just as it happened at the time with Tobey Maguire.

What did you think of Garfield’s first adventure as Peter Parker? Did you enjoy the first Amazing Spider-Man movie a decade ago?