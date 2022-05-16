Entertainment

The amazing technique of Selena Gomez to make up her eyelashes using tweezers

Selena Gomez is a true beauty icon. In addition to being one of the most influential personalities on the planet and having launched her own cosmetics brand called “Rare Beauty”, the star regularly shares her beauty tips on social networks to the delight of her millions of fans. A few days ago, the singer shared on her TikTok account one of her make-up routines while unveiling the novelty of her brand: a tinted moisturizer. If the latter seems to melt on the skin and provide quite natural coverage, what caught our attention was the amazing way Selena Gomez made up these lower lashes to obtain an XXL length.

Selena Gomez’s secret tool to make up her lower lashes? The tweezers

After having made up her complexion and her eyebrows, Selena Gomez tackles the pose of the mascara. If she applies it in a conventional way on her upper lash line, it is not the same for the lower fringe. Equipped with tweezers, the singer takes a little material on the brush of her mascara then gathers her lower lashes in small packages before depositing the product hair by hair. Result ? A fringe of XXL eyelashes and a doe look that is reminiscent of the famous beauty treatment displayed by the model Twiggy in the 60s. Do not forget to remain vigilant when handling your tweezers near the ‘eye.

