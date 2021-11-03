The Amazon Air Quality Monitor is the tech gift for Alexa fans

Is called Smart Air Quality Monitor, is the latest smart device produced and launched by Amazon and, as you may have guessed from the name, it is a air quality monitor in the home environment. A device full of sensors, which will help us improve the air we breathe by throwing alert when its quality will drop below certain thresholds.









Of course, even if it is one of the few Amazon devices that is not called “Echo“, The Smart Air Quality Monitor is fully compatible with Jeff Bezos’ smart speakers and can even communicate with them. However, and Amazon specifies this clearly, “Smart Air Quality Monitor doesn’t have a speaker or microphone, and Alexa isn’t built into the device. To use voice control, you need an Alexa-enabled device, such as Echo (sold separately) or the Alexa app“. Smart Air Quality Monitor, therefore, is in fact a sensor to be inserted in a existing Alexa ecosystem and already configured.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: technical characteristics

The smart monitor for air quality Amazon is a device very small, which measures just 6.5 × 6.5 × 4.5 centimeters. So it can be placed just about anywhere, but it needs an electrical outlet because it doesn’t have batteries. Power consumption is just 5 watts.

On the front it has a noticeable Grill, which hides the air intake, and an indicator LED of operation. Behind is the micro USB power socket and the only button you need to activate it. Smart Air Quality Monitor connects to Amazon’s smart home via Wifi (2.4 GHz) or via Bluetooth Low Energy 4.2.

THE integrated sensors there are 5: particulate matter, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon monoxide, humidity And temperature. The read data is converted by the Alexa app into synthetic air quality indices, but can still be read individually.

In case of exceeding the thresholds of detection, so in case of bad air quality, a notification Alexa app and / or Echo devices to alert the user that they can open a window to improve air quality.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: how much it costs

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is already on sale, obviously on Amazon, at the price of 79.99 euros. It is already available for purchase but will be shipped to buyers starting December 8th.

The price is not very low, other Amazon products are cheaper when compared to competitors, but in this case it is justified by the full integration with the Alexa ecosystem: just connect it to the electrical socket and to the home network and, in a few steps, it is ready to use. For this reason, Amazon’s latest device is a full candidate to enter the list of tech gifts for those who are already an Alexa fan.