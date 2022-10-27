the Amazon film with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans expands its (big) cast

The Amazon Prime Video-ordered Christmas movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, RedOnepays for a very interesting new headliner.

If the next Jumanji Still hanging around in Hollywood drawers, Dwayne Johnson, or the worst of Hollywood, will still be in front of filmmaker Jake Kasdan’s camera for another project commissioned for the Amazon Prime platform. Announced in June 2021 with Chris Morgan on the screenplay (with whom Johnson also had the opportunity to collaborate on the saga Fast & Furious), the film already has among its ranks some headliners, to say the least sympathetic.

In addition to Johnson, former Captain America actor Chris Evans and rising young star Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) are also attached to the project. What to glimpse there the color ofa commercial strategy based on the multiplication of bankable players in the generic. And it is not the discovery of a new well-known actress in the cast of the film that will contradict the hypothesis.

Appropriating Hollywood with finesse

Indeed, according to information relayed by Deadline, the formidable actress Lucy Liu is now part of the adventure RedOne. Mainly known for her cult roles in the film Kill Bill: Volume 1 by Quentin Tarantino and in the film adaptation of Charlie and his Charlie’s Angels, directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol (McG for short), the actress also held the main roles of two recent series of the CBS network: Elementary (a modern adaptation of the adventures of Sherlock Holmes), and the incredible Why Women Kill.

To date, few details have been released about the film, except that it will be a globe-trotting action-adventure comedy with a Christmas theme. By extension, impossible to say what role the actress will play there, the details of his character still remaining under wraps. It will therefore be a question of waiting a little longer before knowing more.

Everybody kneel before Her Majesty

For now, RedOne does not yet have a release date, but it is easy to imagine that, Christmas film obliges, this one will land on the platform as the end of year celebrations approach 2023. Until then, aficionados of Dwayne Johnson will have plenty of time to discover the mountain of muscles in his costume of black adam October 19 in French theaters.

And for those wondering what Lucy Liu’s other upcoming projects are, well the actress will also join the world of superheroes since she will play the antagonist Calypso in the second part of the adventures of Billy Batson, Shazam! The Rage of the Godswhich should be released on March 29.