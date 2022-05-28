The Amazon movie you have to see before they remove it from the catalog

streaming platforms they add new content weekly to their platforms. Much of it is built between original productions and films and series added thanks to exhibition contracts. The content created by Netflix or, for example, HBO Max will always be available within the catalog, however, even if we don’t realize it, projects outside of these video-on-demand services have an expiration date. How many times did you know of a film that was inside one of these applications and suddenly, it magically disappears?

The movie you have to see before it disappears

Today, we bring you the movie from Amazon that you have to see before it is removed from the catalog: the water master.

This 2014 Australian film marks the directorial debut of Oscar winner Russel Crowe for Gladiator in 2001. A historical drama, set at the beginning of the 20th century and against the background of the First World War. Crowe, who also plays the protagonist of the story, is an Australian farmer who travels to Istanbul to discover what has happened to his three children, all of whom were declared missing in action years ago. During this tireless search he falls in love with a Turkish woman who owns the hotel where he is staying. The tape in question is used to remember the wound of australian historical memory lived in the first great warlike conflict of humanity.

The Australian Film Awards listed it as their best film, supporting actor for Yilmaz Erdogan and costumes. They sign the script Andrew Knight (To a man) Y Andrew Anastasios (Irreverent). Aside from Crowe and Erdogan, the rest of the cast includes Olga Kurylenko, Jai Courtney, Isabel Lucas, Damon Herriman, Jacqueline McKenzie, Cem Yilmaz, Ryan Corr, and Dan Wyllie, among others. This Amazon movie will be removed from the catalog next Tuesday, May 31 and at the moment, it is the only platform on which it can be seen through a subscription.

Crowe is right now rolling kraven the hunter, the story from Marvel and Sony Pictures about another Spider-Man villain. As a filmmaker, he has the premiere of Poker Faces pending, in which he also participates as an actor and in which we will have Elsa Pataky, Liam Hemsworth and the singer RZA. However, we will be able to see it much earlier in Thor: Love and thunderin which he played a mysterious and comical version of the God Zeus.