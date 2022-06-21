Romantic stories have that I don’t know what, and it’s something that has become more than clear in the different productions of the genre that have been all the rage in streaming. A few days ago, in Amazon Prime Videothe series was released “The Summer I Fell in Love”an engaging story that combines romance with drama and, with only 7 episodes, promises to be one of the romantic series of the year.

“The Summer I Fell in Love” It is based on the book of the same name and focuses on a love triangle involving a young woman and two brothers. To this is added the relationships of the families of the 3 protagonists, the empowerment of the figure of women and friendship, all this in a magical summer context.

The Amazon Prime romantic series that lasts 7 episodes. Source: Twitter @HeroFT5SOSbooks

Why “The Summer I Fell In Love” appears as the love series of 2022

Teenage loves have all the ingredients that a good series needs. The naive side, the innocence and the disenchantment of heartbreak (which is usually as strong as love itself). Jenny Han is the author of the literary trilogy -also named “The Summer I Fell in Love”– and which was released in Amazon-Prime this June 17.

Isabel Conklin (played by Lola Tung) is the protagonist of this melodramatic story in which the young woman cannot decide whether her love belongs to Jeremiah or to her brother, Conrad. Every summer the awaited moment arrives when the 3 meet. And this first season of “The Summer I Fell in Love” It will consist of 7 episodes, which will make it easy to watch.

The Amazon Prime romantic series that lasts 7 episodes. Source: Instagram @ashlynsbooks

The intention of Amazon Prime Video is that each of the books of “The Summer I Fell in Love” is reflected in a season of the series, so we can deduce that -at first- the series will have 3 seasons. The detail, and that will be essential with a view to the future of the other deliveries, is that the first season is successful and the number of views accompany it.