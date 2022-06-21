Entertainment

The Amazon Prime romantic series that lasts 7 episodes

Romantic stories have that I don’t know what, and it’s something that has become more than clear in the different productions of the genre that have been all the rage in streaming. A few days ago, in Amazon Prime Videothe series was released “The Summer I Fell in Love”an engaging story that combines romance with drama and, with only 7 episodes, promises to be one of the romantic series of the year.

“The Summer I Fell in Love” It is based on the book of the same name and focuses on a love triangle involving a young woman and two brothers. To this is added the relationships of the families of the 3 protagonists, the empowerment of the figure of women and friendship, all this in a magical summer context.

