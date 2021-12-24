The Amazon Prime Video TV series to see at Christmas

What better time than Christmas holidays to sit on a sofa with your friends and family and, perhaps with a cup of steaming hot chocolate in your hands, retrieve some TV series that you had left on “stand by” waiting for lack of time or will. , the holiday period that falls between the end of December and the beginning of January is ideal for relaxing and recharging your batteries for the start of the new year.









AND Prime Video is, without a shadow of a doubt, the best platform to find TV series to spend a peaceful and relaxing Christmas holiday. In fact, in the large catalog of the Amazon streaming platform, it will be possible to find Italian and foreign productions capable of entertaining us for up to Epiphany and beyond. All you have to do is choose at least two or three of the hundreds available, sit on the sofa and press the “Play” button on the remote control. without having to pay a cent.

TV series to watch at Christmas: The Ferragnez

The first series to watch on Prime Video is, without a doubt, The Ferragnez. The docu-series on the most social and instagrammable couple in the world has attracted the attention of millions of viewers, not only in Italy. The 8 bets show Chiara Ferragni And Federico “Fedez” Lucia in their daily life as a couple: relationships with Leo and with the extended family, appointments with the couple therapy expert and family celebrations. In short, a leap into more intimate and private side of the duo who, between social profiles and live streaming, have hardly any secrets left for audiences all over the world.

TV series to watch at Christmas: Solos

Miniseries consisting of seven episodes, Solos can count on a cast that is nothing short of stellar. The series aims to address existential issues such as the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence, time travel and clones. To do this, creator David Weiss relies on a cast of international stars such as the Oscars Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren And Anne Hathaway and Uzo Aduba, Anthony Mackie, Nicole Beharie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu.

TV series to watch at Christmas: Leonardo

In case you have lost the docu-fiction on the Florentine genius broadcast on Rai 1, you can retrieve it on Prime Video. Halfway between a biographical drama and a thriller series, Leonardo traces the life of the Florentine artist and inventor from his early years in Tuscany to his arrival at the Sforza court in Milan. A path that is anything but simple, dotted with brutal crimes, unexpected twists and turns capable of keeping spectators glued to their seats.

TV series to watch at Christmas: American Gods

The third season of American Gods it was released on the streaming platform at the beginning of the year (in January, to be precise) but nothing prevents you from making up for lost time and watching it during the winter holidays. The new season restarts from a well-known face (that of Shadow) but is enriched with many new protagonists and characters that will make the plot more and more compelling.

TV series to watch at Christmas: The Expanse

Fans of the Sci-Fi genre certainly will not want to miss the opportunity to watch the sixth season of “The Expanse”, released exclusively on Prime Video last December 10. The last season opens with the Solar System theater of a terrible galactic war, with Marco Inaros and his Free Navy protagonists of terrible asteroid attacks against the Earth. However, this is only the beginning of the season that the same streaming platform has defined as the “most epic ever”: the conditions for a finale full of surprises are all there.