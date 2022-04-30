The Amazon series with only 8 episodes that you will not be able to stop watching

For those who like suspense series and are looking for fiction to do a weekend marathon, we recommend Nine Perfect Strangers. A series that premiered a few months ago on Amazon Prime Video and became one of the most viewed in its catalog. It is based on the novel of the same name by well-known writer Liane Moriarty.

Nine Perfect Strangers is a series of only eight episodes that is the result of a new collaboration between David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidmanafter two other productions Big Little Lies Y The Undoing. The screenwriter and the producer and main actress have formed a tandem that usually hits what the public wants as in this Amazon Prime Video series.

Ten days among strangers

The protagonists of Nine Perfect Strangers are nine perfect strangers who due to various reasons have decided to spend ten days in Tranquillium, a mysterious luxury resort. They are all complex characters like the Italian-American Marconi family who have not been able to accept the suicide of their son, Melvin Gregg and Samara Weaving who are a couple in crisis or Melissa McCarthy a failed writer, among others.

The director of the center is Masha, who is played by actress Nicole Kidman and is an apparently calm woman of Russian descent who assures that her goal is to help the guests. These nine people will have to live together in this luxurious rest complex that apparently seems perfect and the best way to solve their problems, but that hides something strange and dark.

All participants they will have to hand over their electronic devices to the staff, which will prevent them from having contact with the outside and they won’t stop them from offering rare personalized drinks. What is the director of the rest center hiding and what does she really want the guests to do?

A luxury cast

The end of Nine Perfect Strangers We are not going to comment on it for not making a spoiler, but it has left the viewers in awe. Besides, it is clear that one of the great successes of the series is its cast. Not only because of the brilliant performance of Nicole Kidman who surprises again with the role of a woman on the edge, but also because of that of actors like Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Regina Hall, Asher Keddie or Grace Van Patten, among others.

Still The second season of this series is not confirmed but it is clear that it will not make sense if Nicole Kidman does not play the protagonist. Although the end of the first season of Nine Perfect Strangers is quite closed, there are rumors that its producers are thinking of a second installment.