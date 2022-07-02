The Amazon thriller that will take your breath away

Amazon Prime Video does not stop expanding its content catalog, almost rivaling the industry leader, Netflix. The last accession, after the acquisition of the Metro Goldwyn Mayer was, add almost all the installments of the James Bond franchise, including the last 5 missions starring Daniel Craig. Beyond having your own content by subscribing to Amazon Prime, the video-on-demand service of the company founded by Jeff Bezos In turn, it maintains access to content for rent or payment from other platforms. Now we are alone is the Amazon thriller that is taking viewers’ breath away. But What is this American film starring Peter Dinklage about?

Now we are alone narrates an apocalyptic story, in which in the not too distant future, a threat left the planet devastated. For a long time, Del (Peter Dinklage) considers himself the last representative of humanity. Accustomed to solitude, he almost feels happy with the tranquility of the days. Until, unexpectedly, his path crosses Grace’s. From that moment on, his entire existence It goes from being calm to a real nuisance.

The director of this Amazon thriller is Reed Morano, who has participated as a director in two of the most successful series in recent years; billions Y The Handmaid’s Tale. In the field of cinema, he shot in 2015 inside the pain with Olivia Wilde and two years ago The rhythm of revenge along with names of the stature of Jude Law or Blake Lively.

Peter Dinklage succeeded thanks to Game of Thronesbut in recent years he has participated in various productions such as Avengers: Endgame Y Three billboards outside. In 2021 he took on the role of Cyrano de Bergerac and in 2023 he will appear in the remake of wild group, accompanied by stars of the stature of Michael Fassbender and Jaimie Foxx. His co-star is Elle Fanning, the younger sister of fellow actress Dakota Fanning. At his young age (24 years old) she has already worked under the orders of Woody Allen (Rainy day in New York), sofia coppola (the seduction), Ben Affleck (live at night), Nicolas Winding Refn (The Neon Demon) Y JJ Abrams (Super 8).