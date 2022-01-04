The ambitious Danish end-of-year promise: first “green” flight in 2025

Pollutant emissions down by 70% over a decade. It is the great green turning point that little Denmark took a couple of years ago and which has been enriched by afurther, ambitious, stage. The Minister of State fixed it – ours premier – Mette Frederiksen, who in his usual year-end speech to the nation promised that domestic flights will all be “green” by 2030.

Traveling is living, and that’s why we fly. But at the same time (air transfers, ed) are harmful to our climate. Imagine if Denmark could help solve the problem. The government has set itself an ambitious goal: by 2025, Danes must have the opportunity to fly green on a domestic route. And by 2030 at the latest, we need to be able to fly totally green throughout Denmark. Will be difficult? Yes, it is possible? I think yes. We are already in the game: researchers and companies are working on solutions. If we succeed it will be a green turn. Not just for Denmark, but for the whole world.

The goal is certainly ambitious, especially due to the fact that at the moment the alternatives to kerosene aircraft can be counted on the fingers. Some electrical projects have appeared on the scene recently, and it seems that they can be spent on short-haul routes, and the same can be said for those hydrogen fuel cells, for which something is starting to move. For the moment, however, there is nothing that goes beyond the promises from the companies that, yes, work on the future of aviation, but which will also have to prove able to meet deadlines, and by bold politicians like Frederiksen who in turn add promise to promises.

Yet Denmark is no stranger to ambitious projects, and has every intention of being Europe’s “green lighthouse”. Just over a year ago, it announced the construction of two 37 billion euro wind islands which by 2030 will add 4 GW to the country’s renewable energy capacity, while fully operational will be able to supply 12 GW. Now the promise on air travel green, which however implies the overcoming of even more important obstacles: the heartfelt hope of those who care about the fate of the planet is that Denmark and its prime minister may be right.