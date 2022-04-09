The ambitious production “The Three Musketeers” will hit theaters in 2023

Advertising

DeAPlaneta will premiere in cinemas in Spain the long-awaited adaptation of the most famous French adventure novel of all time, «The Three Musketeers», by Alexandre Dumas.

To pay homage to the richness and density of the work, the story will unfold in two films, The Three Musketeers D’Artagnan Y The Three Musketeers: Miladydirected by the filmmaker Martin Bourboulon (responsible for such hits as Eiffel and Papa o mama) and written by the screenwriting duo Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la patellière (The best is yet to come, The name).

famous french actors Vincent Cassell (Eastern Promises), Eve Green (Royal Casino), Romain Duris (A new friend), louis garrel (Little Women) and the actress originally from Luxembourg Vicky Krieps (The Invisible Thread), give life to the mythical characters of the saga.

They are accompanied by the new promises of Gallic cinema Francois Civil (Our life in Burgundy), Pio Marmai (The event) and the dazzling lyna houdri (The French Chronicle), among others.

Dimitri Rasam (The Little Prince) and Pathé (Eiffel, the Asterix and Obelix franchise, Notre-Dame is Burning) produce this adventure saga in co-production with DeAPlaneta, Constantin Films and M6 Films. With a budget of more than 72 million euros and armed with a stellar cast and a reliable technical team, it is one of the most ambitious European film projects of the year.

Since its publication, 178 years ago, The Three Musketeers It remains one of the most famous and appreciated adventure novels in the world. Through its iconic characters, from d’Artagnan, Athos, Aramis and Porthos, to Cardinal Richelieu and his spy Milady de Winter, the novel has permeated popular culture. The values ​​of loyalty and companionship embodied by the heroes of this story have contributed to the dissemination of the work through successive times and generations.

Synopsis

From the Louvre to Buckingham Palace, through the sewers of Paris to the siege of La Rochelle… In a kingdom divided by religious wars and under the constant threat of British invasion, a group of men and women will wield their swords and unite his fate to that of France.

The production already has distribution in territories such as Germany (Constantin), Italy (Notorious), Switzerland and France (Pathé). In the latter country, The Three Musketeers D’Artagnan will hit theaters in April 2023 while The Three Musketeers: Milady He will do it at Christmas of that same year.

Subscribe to Mundoplus.tv Newsletter and receive in your email, from Monday to Sunday and first thing in the morning, all the news published on the web, and the news from our Blog, and you will have direct access to the calendars of movies, series and sports, always updated.