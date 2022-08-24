The AMC signal will focus on the Latin essence

08/23/2022 – 21:34 Pure Life

The month of September will bring all the Latin talent to AMC on Saturdays, starting at 8 pm. Action, comedy and adventure stories will reveal the “Latin Essence” of their protagonists. There is a long list of titles, to schedule.

Everybody Knows (2018): A Spanish woman living in Buenos Aires returns to her hometown in Madrid with her two children to attend her sister’s wedding. But the trip is disturbed by secrets that come to light. Starring Penelope Cruz.

Everley (2014): A desperate woman trapped in her apartment must defend herself against dozens of assassins sent by her ruthless ex. Starring Salma Hayek.

The Big Bang (2010): Los Angeles detective Ned Cruz is tasked by a Russian boxer to find his ex-girlfriend Lexie, a missing stripper. The matter is complicated when all those who ask about her, end up dead. Starring Antonio Banderas.

resident Evil: The Cursed Guest (2002): A special military unit battles a powerful runaway supercomputer and hundreds of mutated scientists. Starring Michelle Rodriguez.

Love forever (2011): An irreverent young woman who uses her humor to keep things from getting serious has a visit with her doctor that will change her life. Starring Gael García Bernal.

Sin City 2: A Woman to Kill or Die (2014): Some of Sin City’s toughest citizens cross paths with some of its most despised denizens. Starring Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Josh Brolin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Liberator (2013): Simón Bolívar fought more than 100 battles against the Spanish Empire in South America. He traveled more than 70,000 miles on horseback. His military campaigns twice covered the territory of Alexander the Great. His army never conquered, it liberated. Starring Edgar Ramirez.

Two crazy women on the run (2015): An uptight and uptight cop tries to protect the outspoken widow of a drug lord, as they race through Texas pursued by corrupt cops and murderous gunmen. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara.



