The AMD Instinct MI210 is listed in Japan at a price of 15,300 euros

In Japan, the latest professional GPU launched by AMD has been listed, the Instinct MI210graph of which an official price was never announced until now it has been seen listed in a store at a price of 2,087,800 yen, which in exchange is about €15,300 / $16,000.

For said money, the AMD instinct MI210 offers 6656 Stream Processors under a CDNA2 architecture @ 7nm at a maximum operating frequency of 1700MHz promising peak performance of 22.6 TFLOPsslightly less than half of the Instinct MI250X (47.9 TFLOPs).

The memory has also been cut in half, thus offering 64 GB of HBM2e ECC memory @ 1.60 GHz which, together with a 4096-bit memory interface, achieves a bandwidth of up to 1,638.4 GB/s, exactly half of the higher models. All this translates into a maximum consumption of 300W requiring the use of an 8-pin PCI-Express connector for power. The rest of the information is completed with peak performances of up to 45.3 TFLOPs (FP64/32 Matrix), up to 181 TFLOPs (FP16/bf16), and up to 181 TOPS (INT8).

AMD today announced the availability of the AMD Instinct ecosystem with expanded system support from partners including Asus, Dell Technologies, Gigabyte, HPE, Lenovo, and Supermicro, the new AMD Instinct MI210 accelerator, and the robust capabilities of ROCm 5 software. AMD Instinct and ROCm ecosystem is delivering exascale-class technology to a broad base of HPC and AI customers, addressing the growing demand for compute-accelerated data center workloads and reducing time to insight and discovery. “With twice as many platforms available compared to our previous generation of accelerators, growing customer adoption of HPC and AI applications, and new support from commercial ISVs on key workloads, we continue to drive adoption of AMD Instinct MI200 accelerators and the ROCm 5 software ecosystem. Now, with the availability of the AMD Instinct MI210 accelerator to the MI200 family, our customers can choose the accelerator that best fits their workloads, whether they need state-of-the-art accelerated computing for large-scale HPC and AI workloads, such as if they want access to exascale-class technology in a commercial form factor,” said Brad McCredie, corporate vice president of AMD’s data center and accelerated compute GPU division. “The Lumi supercomputer powered by AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct MI200 accelerators will provide a generational leap in performance for large-scale modeling and simulations, as well as deep learning and AI workloads, in order to solve some of the biggest questions in research,” said Pekka Manninen, Director of the LUMI Computing and Leadership Facility, CSC. “We have used AMD Instinct MI210 accelerators to gain hands-on experience with the Instinct MI200 family, preparing our scientists to tackle the many challenging and complex projects they will execute once Lumi is fully deployed.”

via: Wccftech