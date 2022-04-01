The AMD Radeon RX 7950 XT would reach 2.5 GHz consuming 500W of energy

Today is April 1st, ‘April’s Fool’s’, so you have to be very careful with what you see, so we pull the reliable leaker, greymon55for the latest details on the AMD Radeon RX 7950 XTgraphics card that will debut the multichip design, and that is why it will be indicated that it will offer nothing less than 15360 Stream Processors which will reach a frequency of 2.50GHz.

This graphics chip would be attached to a configuration of 32GB of GDDR6 memory @ 21 Gbps spiced with a memory interface of 256 bitand vitaminized by means of a configuration of 512 MB Infinity Cache memory.

According to rumors belonging to the end of 2021, which were already talking about very similar specifications, all this would mean that it could offer up to 145% extra performance over the current AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT. Of course, energy consumption will also be a problem on the red side, and it is indicated that it increases to 500W200W more than its predecessor, although we must remember that at the end of April a Radeon RX 6950 XT would arrive with a TDP of 350W.

Model Radeon RX7950XT Radeon RX 6900 XT Node 6nm + 5nm TSMC 7nm TSMC Architecture RDNA3 RDNA2 Stream Processors 15360 5120 Freq. Turbo 2.50GHz 2.25GHz Memory 32GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 memory interface 256 bit 256 bit Infinity Cache 512MB 128MB TDP 500W 300W

For reference, its direct rival, the Nvidia GeForceRTX 4090is expected to consume 600W of energy remaining in a monolithic design accompanied by 24GB of GDDR6X memory. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is a clear example of this, since it allows Nvidia partners to experiment with the company’s first graphics chip that consumes more than 500W, for which manufacturers such as GALAX have used cooling systems with 6x 8mm thick copper heatpipes + 2x 6mm heatpipes thick, since it is expected that everything learned with this model will be carried over to the new models.

7950XT 👀

15360SP

500W PTB

2.5GHz

32G 256bit GDDR6 21Gbps

512M 3D infinity cache — Greymon55 (@greymon55) April 1, 2022

via: @greymon55