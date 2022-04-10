The Amelia Earhart 2022 award of the Zonta della Granda clubs to three women “who fly high” in medicine – Targatocn.it

Ilaria Blangetti, Anna Sapino, Paola Cappelloare the three special women who “fly high” in Medicine, Amelia Earhart 2022 Award of the three Zonta della Granda clubs, respectively from Cuneo (leader of the 18th edition) Saluzzo and Alba.

The ceremony took place on Friday 8 April in the hall of honor of the Cuneo town hall, in a shared atmosphere of admiration and gratitude towards the three protagonists with a prestigious curriculum, references of professional excellence in the medical field, in clinical research and in university teaching. .

They were awarded the prize named after Amelia Earhart female heroine of Zonta International, the first female pilot in the history of flight, whose courage and passion have become a female model.

As a metaphor of flight, of aiming high, of accepting challenges, the professional career of the three women was unanimously applauded, carried out in parallel with family life with passion, tenacity, enthusiasm and strength in the mission of improving people’s health, opening new avenues to diagnostics.

The Area Director Nadia Garisexpressed his gratitude on behalf of the Zonta clubs to which was added the praise of the councilor for Equal Opportunities of the municipality of Cuneo Cristina Clerico and the compliments of the commander of the Carabinieri Company of Cuneo Giacomo Tamiazzo.

“We need examples – stressed the mayor Federico Borgna – The three protagonists of the Zonta award distil the meaning of this “.

The doctor Ilaria Blangetti, Director of Anesthesia and Intensive Care of the Mondovì Hospital, serving in Helicopter Rescue 118 as Resuscitator and formerly anesthesia and resuscitation doctor of Santa Croce and Carle at the Anesthesia and Cardiothoracovascular Intensive Care Unit is the woman Amelia 2022 of the club of Cuneo, chaired by Lina Giammusso Fontana. “Thank you for knowing how to “shake life”, for the curiosity of knowledge, for the ability to be like Amelia, free women able to fly and reach their peaks “.

“Like Amelia, our winners are daring women who are not afraid to try paths never traveled before by their colleagues” the underlining of Anna Maria Gavatortapresident of the Zonta Saluzzo club who awarded the teacher the recognition Anna SapinoFull Professor of Pathological Anatomy at the University of Turin, director of the Department of Medical Sciences of the same university of which she is a member of the Academic Senate and scientific director of the Piedmontese Foundation for Oncology, Fpo-Irccs of Candiolo.

“It is an honor for us – words of the president Zonta of Alba Manuela Lanzone – reward Paola Cappello, Associate Professor of the Department of Molecular Biotechnology and Health Science of the University of Turin and Deputy Director of the PhD course in Molecular Medicine of the University of Turin, with numerous awards in curriculum, scientific publications, inventor of three international patents.

The three winners expressed in turn the honor for being the recipients of the award dedicating it to children and family, underlining the importance of teamwork, feminine practicality, passion as an engine, thanking the parents for the education it taught. them to believe in themselves and in the goal to be pursued without fear.