The Amelia Earhart dello Zonta award to three women “who fly high” in Medicine – Targatocn.it

Ilaria Blangetti, Anna Sapino, Paola Cappello, they are the three special women who “fly high” in Medicine, Amelia Earhart 2022 Award of the three Zonta della Granda clubs, respectively of Cuneo, Saluzzo and Alba.

The ceremony takes place today, at 5.30 pm in the hall of honor of the Cuneo town hall, as the Cuneo-based association is the leader and organizer of the award, in its 18th edition.

Medicine, Health Science, are the areas in which this year the Zonta clubs have chosen the triad of the protagonists of the territory, all with a stellar curriculum, references of professional excellence in the medical field, in research and scientific teaching, assigning them the award named after Amelia Earhart woman icon of Zonta International.

She was the first female pilot in the history of flight and her courage and passion have become a female role model, carrying on the dream of embracing and standing out in professions before male prerogative.

The doctor Ilaria Blangettidirector of Anesthesia and Intensive Care of the Mondovì Hospital, serving in Helicopter Rescue-118 as Resuscitator and formerly anesthesia and resuscitation medical director of the Santa Croce and Carle di Cuneo at the Anesthesia and Cardiothoracovascular Intensive Care Department, is the donna Amelia 2022 of the Cuneo club, chaired by Lina Giammusso Fontana,

The Zonta Saluzzo club, chaired by Anna Maria Gavatorta confers recognition on the teacher Anna SapinoFull Professor of Pathological Anatomy at the University of Turin, director of the Department of Medical Sciences of the same university and scientific director of the Piedmontese Foundation for Oncology, FPO-IRCCS of Candiolo.

Paola Cappello, Associate Professor of the Department of Molecular Biotechnology and Health Science, University of Turin, numerous awards from the scientific and social community in the field of immunological research, The inventor of three international patents is the winner of the Zonta club in Alba chaired by Manuela Lanzone.