The America of Life marches to Washington and sends signals to the Supreme Court





March for Life participants rally before Supreme Court in Washington – Reuters

Twelve months ago, the mood of the leaders of the American anti-abortion movement who gathered in Washington for the traditional March for Life was gloomy: right on the 48th anniversary of Roe v Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion in the US, Joe Biden had promised to protect a woman’s “right to choose”. Not only that, the new head of the White House had also repealed the rule that prohibits health workers who receive US financial aid from offering abortions or advice on abortion. And in short, it would have eliminated the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion.

A year later, pro-life activists marched back into the US capital animated by a once unthinkable hope. For the first time in almost half a century, the highest US court appears willing to break the precedent established in 1973 and allow each state to regulate the termination of pregnancy. In short, abolishing Roe against Wade appears within reach.

Protesters have poured into Washington by the tens of thousands every January since 1974. And yesterday, as every year, they met with pro-choice marches on their path. But the tension on the streets this year has been stronger than usual, as in a few months the Supreme Court will rule on the constitutionality of a law adopted in 2018 by Mississippi, which prohibits women from having abortions after 15 weeks of gestation.

As early as December, when hearing the oral arguments of the two sides in the case, the six conservative judges of the court indicated that they were inclined to support the measure and some of them indicated that they were willing to go further and completely overturn the precedent of the ‘ 73, which allows abortion until such time as the fetus can survive outside the mother’s womb, usually between the 22nd and 24th week.

Another significant sign in this regard came just yesterday: the Supreme Court rejected a new attempt to block a law banning abortion in Texas after the first six weeks. It is the second time that the togates have refused to prevent the entry into force of the provision.

“We hope and pray that this year, 2022, will bring a historic change for life,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Defense and Education Fund, which has organized the march since 1974. An annulment of the previous Roe against Wade it would not automatically make it illegal to abort in the US, but would force individual states to legislate on the issue.

As Mancini reiterated yesterday, overturning the decision would simply bring the matter back to the local level, allowing state assemblies to decide according to the wishes of their citizens. At least 26 states are ready to make almost all surgical abortions illegal immediately or in a short time. Also for this reason, no one in the center of the US capital predicted that yesterday would be the last “March for Life”.

If even the 50th appointment with the parade, in January 2023, were to take place in an America post Roe v. Wade, however, according to many activists, the country “will still need the march, and perhaps even more.”

Concern also remains high among pro-life groups about drug abortion, which is relatively poorly regulated in the US, and the possibility of pills being illegally mailed.

Many of the protesters who braved Washington’s unusual freezing temperatures yesterday were young: a demographic group whose presence has increased dramatically at the Marches in recent years, particularly after the election of Donald Trump, who has supported many pro-life measures.

“There is a very confident sentiment in the pro-life movement and the young people we work with feel that something very big is on the horizon,” said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, at the “Mass for Life” celebrated yesterday morning in St. Matthew’s Cathedral in downtown Washington. A was read message from Pope Francis who recalled how “only when the sacredness of the human person is respected and his rights are recognized, can the multiple forms of social injustice be overcome”.