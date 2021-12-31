The American actress of Ageless Hearts has died

Bad news upsets the American show business, a few hours before the New Year. Unfortunately, today we say goodbye to Betty White, the American actress who became famous thanks to series of the caliber of Mary Tyler Moore and of Ageless hearts (The Golden Girls in the original version). TMZ magazine talked about the actress’s death in preview.

Betty White would have turned 100 on January 17 and she was loved by the American public, precisely in the light of her long career. From many points of view, because of her sympathy and her being so sprightly she had become the “Grandmother of America”.

White’s career began in the early 1940s, when she began working as a model. His first television engagement dates back to 1949, when he receives his first role in Hollywood on Television, where she had the opportunity to play the role of a switchboard operator.

His first major roles in the world of television date back to the 1950s. In 1953 he began his work experience in the series Life with Elizabeth, continued until 1955, while in 1956 (and for two years) he was the leading face of Date with the Angels.

The definitive consecration will come in the 70s, thanks to the show Mary Tyler Moore Show, where he plays the role of Sue Ann Stevens. The mainstream public, in any case, will know Betty White thanks also and above all to Ageless hearts, an iconic series broadcast from 1985 to 1992. The serial follows the stories of four women who live under the same roof, in a large villa in Miami. The show became a cult series in the US and welcomed the likes of George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino.

In the 90s Betty White participated in countless TV series with small roles. We are talking, among others, about shows of the caliber of Ally McBeal, Providence and more recently also Everwood.

Finally, as regards the film career, White had starred among others in films such as Lake Placid, Dennis Strikes again or Blackmail of love. Finally, the last television engagement dates back to 2017, the year the sitcom was released Young & Hungry – Hearts in the kitchen.