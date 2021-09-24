3 terrible comedies with Adam Sandler

Why call Adam Sandler the “American Christian De Sica“? As we have already explained here: “There are films where it is decent and others where it was funny, but it also did MANY films with toilet comedy and stale plots. ” exactly as Christian De Sica: known in most cases for cinepanettoni, but who also made good films (An example can be “Fräulein – A winter fairy tale” from Caterina Carone with Lucia Mascino).

But here we will analyze 3 of his most terrifying films. However, remember that Adam Sandler he has also had the opportunity to do discreet roles, such as the saga of Hotel Transylvania where from the voice a Dracula, and to redeem himself with Rough Diamonds, hoping it will be the start of a career of better and better films. So all is not lost.

Jack and Jill

What’s more irritating than Adam Sandler what are the verses and awful jokes? TWO Adam Sandler who do this. We wish we could joke, but … unfortunately we don’t joke: Jack and Jill.

Sandler here he is an advertiser (quite relevant, since product placements are almost a constant in his films) with a beautiful wife, played by Katie Holmes (another great classic of his films, almost like in the films of Pieraccioni) and two children. Her peace of mind is shattered by the arrival for her sister’s thanks Jill.

And in her lies the majority of the bodily lines in the film (especially the flatulence). Add in various racial stereotypes and the worst performance of Al Pacino and you will get the movie that made a clean sweep of the gods Razzie Awards (think of The Return of the King Oscars ceremony, but in the negative).

A Weekend from Bamboccioni

It is difficult to summarize the plot of this film. Why? Well, because it is practically absent.

The plot is just a hint, an idea: the coach of a youth basketball team dies and his team, now adults and each with different jobs (Adam Sandler is an agent of Hollywood, the only one of the group with a successful job) decides to pay him homage by going to a house on the lake for the weekend of July 4th. This is the plot excuse that they invented to make the film, the rest are the characters who behave like big babies.

A cinepanettone made in the USA: Un cinehamburger. The jokes aren’t funny, the children’s characters seem to be written on purpose to make them hateful, and the cast is basically Sandler’s team (Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade And Rob Schneider) who has models as wives (except Schneider: he has models as daughters). The sequel is even worse.

Guess why I hate you

Already from the synopsis it is understandable that it is a film to avoid: in the 80s a middle school student has a relationship with his math teacher, also becoming her lover. They get caught and she gets pregnant and ends up in jail for 30 years, while he has to look after her son and becomes a celebrity. Many years later, he became a failure and the son ran away from home. The father will try to reconcile relationships to obtain a sum that will allow him to pay years and years of back taxes and never paid.

Adam Sandler plays a terrible character that strangely everyone likes, except his son, played by Andy Sandberg, who actually sees him for what he is: a character irritating And raw. The illogical thing about this film is the fact that the teacher actually committed a revolting act e practically all they accept it as normal, too elevating the pupil, but when another character does one thing Likewise revolting, everyone is rightly scandalized. Should it be a gag? Because it’s not funny.

Perhaps the only almost decent element is the presence of Vanilla Ice in the role of himself. And it hurts to see James Caan in this movie. It is no coincidence that he won two Razzie Awards: Worst Lead Actor to Adam Sandler e Worst Screenplay.

Do you know of any other bad films with Adam Sandler that would have deserved a place in this ranking? Let us know with a comment.

