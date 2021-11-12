the American dominates the off Carrarese and flies to the semifinals against Nakashima! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONRNARE LIVE LIVE

LORENZO MUSETTI IN THE SEMIFINAL IF ..

22.18 Thanks everyone for following us and goodnight.

22.17 Here are the statistics of the match: 3 ace by Korda against 1 without placing double fouls compared to the only one by Musetti. Very high service percentages for # 2 seeding: 90% of points won with the first against 68% and 81% with the second and 53% of the blue. 3 break points saved out of 5 from the class of 2002 while Korda did not concede break points. 60 points won by the player who finished first in Group B against 40 in # 3 of the Race to Milan.

22.15 Sebastian Korda beats 4-2 4-3 (4) 4-2 in an hour and 10 minutes the blue Lorenzo Musetti and flies to the semifinal with full points and with just two sets lost. The American will challenge his compatriot Brandon Nakashima who came second behind the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz in group A. Match dominated by the American who has never shivered in service: the Carrarese tries but is too dull to find the valid victory to fly among the last 4 in Milan.

END OF THE THIRD SET

2-4 GAME SET AND MATCH SEBASTIAN KORDA! The American flies to the semifinals.

30-40 Ace of the Carrarese.

15-40 THREE MATCH POINT KORDA !!!

15-30 Musetti’s right out of the service is wide.

15-15 MUSETTI SUBNET ERROR! Volée on the net after dominating the point with the forehand.

15-0 Ace from musetti.

2-3 Korda leads the third set but Musetti can extend the match.

40-15 Before the American.

30-15 Ace of Korda.

15-15 The blue’s answer runs away.

0-15 Musetti’s right in response.

2-2 Musetti does not tremble in service; set still open.

40-15 WHAT KORDA’S RIGHT IN THE COUNTERPIECE!

40-0 Korda’s response is long.

30-0 Service and right of the blue.

15-0 Good before Musetti.

1-2 Korda’s zero service that doesn’t let any cracks in his game leak out.

40-0 Ace from the American.

30-0 Long answer from Musetti.

15-0 First winner of Korda.

1-1 Musetti draws the score in the third set.

40-15 Great right in response from Korda.

40-0 First winner of Musetti.

30-0 On the tape the backhand back of Korda in advance.

15-0 Great backhand from Musetti’s line after winning the diagonal with the forehand.

0-1 Korda’s zero service.

40-0 Ace from Korda.

30-0 First winner of the American.

15-0 Ace from Korda.

START THIRD SET

21.54 Sebastian Korda wins the second set and sees the semifinals: bloody tie-break for Lorenzo Musetti lost by 7 points to 4. The American played with courage against a too foul blue.

END SECOND SET

4-7 SECOND SET KORDA !!!! Now we need a miracle for the blue.

4-6 SET POINT KORDA! Service and diagonal straight of the American.

4-5 Great backhand of Musetti in the running and winning diagonal.

3-5 MINI-BREAK KORDA! The American finds a great winner from the center of the field.

3-4 Korda serve and backhand and fly out.

3-3 MUSETTI CHARGES UP! Long diagonal forehand and counter-tempo closure with the volley: Korda’s long lob.

2-3 Musetti’s backhand on the net out of the service.

2-2 Winning service of the blue.

1-2 Excellent before Korda.

1-1 Service and long straight of Korda.

0-1 KORDA MINI-BREAK NOW!

3-3 We fly to the tie-break!

40-15 Great right out of Korda’s service.

30-15 Musetti’s winning response with the right.

30-0 Korda’s service and winning volley.

15-0 Musetti’s diagonal right in the running just outside after Korda’s backhand.

3-2 LOAD MUSETTI !!!!!!!! Right in the running of the blue and now Korda has to lengthen the set.

40-0 Musetti’s serve and right that closes with a jump smash.

30-0 Service and right on the counterattack of the Italian.

15-0 Korda’s long backhand after Musetti’s diagonal forehand.

2-2 American zero service.

40-0 Service and right of Korda that closes in flight.

30-0 Ace from the American.

15-0 Great first for Korda.

2-1 Musetti with some difficulty holds the service and leads the set.

40-30 Great external first of the blue.

30-30 Musetti’s service and short ball.

15-30 What a point played by Korda in response: great backhand to open the field and fly out.

15-15 Long right of Musetti leaving the service.

15-0 Musetti’s first outside.

1-1 Zero service by Korda.

40-0 Ace from the American.

30-0 Long answer from Musetti.

15-0 First winner of Korda.

1-0 MUSETTI SAVES !!!! Long backhand of Korda: fundamental game won by the blue.

40-40 First winner of the blue.

30-40 MORE TWO BREAK CHANCES FOR KORDA!

30-30 Great point played by Musetti exiting the serve with the forehand: along Korda’s lob after attacking the net.

15-30 Another error in leaving the service for the blue.

15-15 The blue goes into difficulty on Korda’s deep response.

15-0 Service and Musetti’s right.

START SECOND SET

21.23 Sebastian Korda wins the first set for 4 games to 2 against Lorenzo Musetti in 20 minutes: the American took advantage of the only break chance in the third game.

END OF FIRST SET

2-4 FIRST SET KORDA !!!! The American dominates in 20 minutes.

40-15 THREE SET POINT KORDA!

30-15 Korda grows out of the service with the right along the line.

15-15 Musetti aggressive in response.

15-0 Excellent before Korda.

2-3 Musetti keeps the serve but Korda can close the set.

40-15 Double foul by Musetti.

40-0 Long response from Korda.

30-0 Musetti’s serve and backhand on Korda’s descent to the net.

15-0 Ace with the second of the Carrarino.

1-3 Break confirmed by Korda and wrong answer by Musetti.

40-15 Musetti’s right in response.

40-0 Service and American law.

30-0 Seeded # 2 service and forehand.

15-0 First winner of Korda.

1-2 BREAK KORDA! Musetti’s backhand error along the line.

30-40 BREAK KORDA BALL !!! First chance for the American.

30-30 Musetti’s service and right.

15-30 Error leaving Musetti’s service.

15-15 Great right along the line in front of Korda.

15-0 Musetti’s first winner.

1-1 Service and backhand by Korda who equalized the score in the set.

40-0 First to Korda’s body.

30-0 Long response from Korda with the diagonal backhand.

15-0 Excellent before Korda.

1-0 Excellent start in Musetti’s service.

40-15 Error of law in advance of the American.

30-15 Korda’s diagonal backhand error.

15-15 Musetti’s service and right that closes in flight.

0-15 American’s winning answer.

0-0 It starts in Milan! Beat Musetti.

START FIRST SET

21.00 The warm-up begins.

20.59 Meanwhile, the groups of the ATP Finals in Turin have been announced: in the Green Group there are Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud while in the Red Group Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz.

20.57 Players on the field! The head of serious # 3 acclaimed by the public against the top of the seed # 2.

20.55 In group A, on the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz conquered the first place after three victories on as many challenges, losing the first partial of the tournament only today against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, at the end third behind Brandon Nakashima and in front of Holger Rune.

20.53 Missing less and less for the challenge at the Allianz Cloud Court of the PalaLido in Milan!

20.51 Sebastian Korda qualifies if he were to win in 3, 4 or 5 sets, winning first place against the Argentine in group B. The blue, on the other hand, must win in three or four sets to fly to the semifinals as second.

20.49 After the enormous difficulties of the first meeting with Sebastian Baez against whom he lost 4-1 4-1 (5) 3-4 4-3 (5) in favor of the Argentine, the Tuscan found himself against the transalpine performance especially from an emotional point of view of great importance.

20.47 The Carrarino, fresh from the important victory against the French Hugo Gaston for 4-3 (4) 4-3 (6) 2-4 (7) 3-4 4-2, is played all out in the match against American to hit the goal of the semifinals of the tournament at the Allianz Cloud in Milan.

8.45 pm Sebastian Baez flies to the semifinals in Milan! The Argentine wins 4-3 (2) 4-2 4-2 against the French Hugo Gaston and is only waiting for the match between Lorenzo Musetti and Sebastian Korda to understand his placement.

20.25 Sebastian Baez also wins the second set 4-2: the break of the third game is decisive. Following the awaited and decisive challenge between Lorenzo Musetti and Sebastian Korda.

20.08 Sebastian Baez won the first set at the tie-break 7-2 against Hugo Gaston after the French also served for the first set.

20.06 Good evening and welcome back to LIVE LIVE of the last match of the Round Robin of the Next Gen ATP Finals between Lorenzo Musetti and Sebastian Korda.

Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE of the last match of the Round Robin of the Next Gen ATP Finals between Lorenzo Musetti and Sebastian Korda. The Carrarino, fresh from the important victory against the French Hugo Gaston, is played all out in the match against the American to hit the goal of the semi-finals of the tournament at the Allianz Cloud in Milan.

After the enormous difficulties of the first meeting with Sebastian Baez, the Tuscan found himself against the transalpine, showing off a particularly important performance from an emotional point of view. A great player reaction that will hopefully reverberate in tonight’s confrontation against Korda.

The American won the first two matches against Gaston and Baez and is in a favorable scoring situation in terms of management. Furthermore, during this tournament he showed an excellent tennis, suited to the characteristics of the fast Milanese indoor. A powerful and varied game in which the number of winners is considerable. It will therefore serve a very convincing version of Musetti, the same one that served to beat Korda in Lyon (France), where the two crossed this year and Lorenzo won. A match, however, played on clay, the favorite surface of the blue.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the last match of the Round Robin of the Next Gen ATP Finals between Lorenzo Musetti and Sebastian Korda: news in real time and constant updates. The match will be the second of the evening session which will start no earlier than 19.30. Good fun!

Photo: LaPresse