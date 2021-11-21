The American fund Kkr is ready to buy Tim. Vivendi: “No alternative proposals”

AGI – Tim received an expression of interest from the US fund Kkr for the purchase of the entire group. The proposal will be brought by the management of the telephone company to the attention of the Board of Directors convened in an extraordinary session in the afternoon. This is what AGI learns from financial sources

The president of the telephone group, Salvatore Rossi, has convened a council for today to communicate the proposal. The Kkr fund is already a shareholder of FiberCop, the company in which Tim moved the last mile of the telephone network and would now aim to acquire the entire group.

The offer comes at a particularly delicate moment for Tim, with the first shareholder, the French media company Vivendi, which is activated to change the top management structure and a new Board of Directors convened for next Friday.

Certainly Vivendi, having 23.5% of the capital, will not let Kkr pass easily. In view of the Board of Directors of November 26, the unions had raised the alarm by writing to the Mise to warn that thousands of redundancies are at risk and that, without an urgent meeting, they are ready to take concrete action, without ruling out the strike.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & co, better known as Kkr, is an American fund that manages over $ 400 billion with 1,500 employees and consultants and 470 analysts.

Vivendi’s position

Vivendi, through a spokesperson, “firmly denies having had discussions with any fund and, more specifically, with CVC”, to advance an alternative plan to counteract the expression of interest advanced by Kkr on the entire capital of Tim, of which the the French group is the largest shareholder with approximately 23.5%.

Always the same source reiterates Tim’s “willingness to work alongside the Italian authorities and public institutions for long-term success”. “Vivendi is a long-term investor”.