The American fund Kkr is studying the acquisition of Tim’s network

The American fund Kkr would be studying the purchase of the Telecom Italia network. This is what American sources claim. The financial giant already owns 37 percent of Fibercop, the new company into which the secondary network (from the closet in the street to the customers’ homes) of the former monopolist and the fiber network developed by FlashFiber, the joint-venture by Tim (80%) and Fastweb (20%). Negotiations are said to be in a preliminary stage and no decision has yet been made. But the same sources explain that, among the evaluations, there would also be a takeover bid on all of Tim. A spokesperson for Tim, faced with these rumors, said that at the moment the group does not plan to reduce its stake in FiberCop.

Kkr Infrastructure entered FiberCop’s capital last year with a 37.5% stake for a price of 1.8 billion euros (2.1 billion dollars). The increase in the share, explains Bloomberg, would be an alternative to the long-discussed merger between FiberCop and Open Fiber, the other Italian company active in optical fiber cabling. In recent days, the CEO of Tim Luigi Gubitosi was in London and would have met the Kkr emissaries to discuss the dossier.