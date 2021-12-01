The American journalist imprisoned in Libya while investigating migrant centers

The New Yorker published a long investigation by the US journalist Ian Urbina, who said he was kidnapped and imprisoned in Libya while he was investigating the detention camps where migrants trying to reach Europe by sea are held.

There are very few Western journalists working in Libya, precisely because of the risks of torture and violence such as those suffered by Urbina, whose story is precious and revealing how powerful and unscrupulous the armed groups that control Libya are.

Urbina was investigating the story of Aliou Candè, a 28-year-old migrant from Guinea-Bissau who died last April in Al Mabani, a detention center for migrants opened in Libya in January. Candè had been imprisoned in Al Mabani after he tried to reach Europe along with a hundred other migrants aboard a rubber dinghy.

However, the dinghy had been intercepted by the so-called Libyan Coast Guard, and the migrants transferred to Al Mabani. The Libyan Coast Guard is a very controversial armed body, to which the European Union has for several years entrusted the task of preventing migrants who depart from the coasts of Libya from reaching the European ones: it often operates violently and, as it seems to have happened in the case of the dinghy on which Candè was, outside Libyan waters.

Urbina had arrived in Tripoli, Libya, last May, and in his first days of stay he had interviewed dozens of migrants to understand what had happened to Candè in the center of Al Mabani. On May 23, while he was staying at the hotel and talking on the phone with his wife, some gunmen broke into the room, hooded him, threw him to the ground and beat him, breaking two of his ribs.

One of our goals was to reveal the secretive & brutal detention prisons where, due to EU policies, thousands of migrants are held. Al Mabani is among the worst of those internment camps and we wanted to ensure that the global public could actually see it.https: //t.co/0BKnXGqNs9 pic.twitter.com/Thpco7rnWi – Ian Urbina (@ian_urbina) November 29, 2021

The same fate had happened to the members of the crew with which he was carrying out the investigation, including the Lebanese photographer Pierre Kattar and the Dutch director Mea Dols de Jong. All were then taken to a place that according to Urbina would be a secret prison, not far from the Italian embassy in Tripoli. There they had been interrogated for hours and Urbina had been beaten again. One of the jailers, who identified themselves as members of the Libyan intelligence service, had also threatened Mea Dols de Jong with sexually assaulting her: “Do you want a Libyan boyfriend?” He whispered in her ear.

Urbina was then placed in solitary confinement in a cell and questioned again: “We know you work for the CIA. Here in Libya we punish espionage with death », a man had told him several times, even pointing a gun to his head. Urbina had tried to explain that he was a journalist and that he was in Libya to conduct an investigation, but his captors had replied that it was illegal to interview migrants.

In the meantime, Urbina’s wife, who had listened to the first moments of the raid in the hotel room on the phone, had alerted the US State Department, which together with the Dutch Foreign Ministry had then begun to pressure the Libyan government to obtain the liberation of Urbina and her colleagues. After six days of imprisonment they had finally all been released. Once out of prison they were expelled from Libya and flown to Tunisia.

Urbina is not an inexperienced journalist: in his career he has collaborated with several important newspapers and magazines including New York Times and theAtlantic, and often deals with human rights violations. That the Libyan militias were able to arrest a Western journalist, who is also quite famous in his field, makes it clear how much freedom they currently enjoy in Libya, a country that is struggling to get out of a civil war that began in 2011.

Although Urbina was unable to conclude his investigation into the death of Aliou Candè, based on the testimonies collected before being arrested, he was able to reconstruct the story and tell it about New Yorker.

It felt urgent to see Candé’s final resting place ourselves. So, we managed to launch a drone above the cemetery. The images from the drone were startling – thousands of graves, many unmarked, almost all crude and seemingly hurriedly constructed. https://t.co/6CHhxC55a7 pic.twitter.com/hQVqdreS21 – Ian Urbina (@ian_urbina) November 30, 2021

In December 2020 Candè had reached Tripoli, and after spending more than two months in the slum of the Gargaresh neighborhood, in February he boarded a makeshift rubber dinghy together with more than 100 migrants to reach the European shores. After two hours of navigation, having reached international waters and passed the area of ​​competence of the Libyan authorities, Candè and the other migrants believed they were safe, but at that point the boat had been intercepted by the so-called Libyan Coast Guard.

They were then all brought back to the mainland and imprisoned in Al Mabani, where they were forced into cramped cells, in precarious hygienic conditions and with the threat of violence if they tried to escape.

On April 8, some Sudanese detainees tried to organize an escape from the center, but other migrants tried to make them give up, explaining to them that escaping would be impossible and that the guards would retaliate by beating all the detainees. First a fight was born between the migrants themselves, then the guards of the center intervened, who had quelled the rebellion by shooting randomly at the migrants. Candè, according to what some of his cellmates told Urbina, did not participate in the fight and hid in a shower.

Nonetheless, he was soon found lifeless. According to the autopsy carried out by the Libyan authorities, he would have died as a result of blows suffered during the brawl but, according to what was reported by an anonymous source in Urbina, in reality Candè would have died after being hit by a bullet fired by the guards.

His body was buried on April 30 at the Bir al-Osta Milad cemetery, near Tripoli, amidst hundreds of other graves where the bodies of migrants who drowned in an attempt to reach Europe from Libya are found.