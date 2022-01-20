The American rapper Lil Baby on the holding of Bitcoin and Ethereum compared to Fiat

For years now, some investors have preferred to hold their assets in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum, rather than cash. As cryptocurrencies have become more popular, this school of thought has become more widely shared to the point that even billionaires and celebrities have come out publicly to say they prefer to hold their wealth in digital assets rather than fiat.

One of the latest celebrities to profess their support for bitcoin and ethereum is American rapper Lil Baby. The rapper, who has risen to prominence over the past couple of years, said he would rather hold his wealth in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum than in cash.

Lil Baby wants her money in Bitcoin and Ethereum

American rapper Lil Baby was shopping on Icebox when asked where he puts his money. The rapper is known for being a frequent visitor to the luxury jeweler, with an internet joke that people “meet Lil Baby” when they visit the jeweler. While shopping, the rapper expressed his displeasure about the cash. When asked what he would prefer to cash, Lil Baby explained that he would rather have all his money in bitcoin and ethereum, the top 2 cryptocurrencies currently in space.

Pointing to the bag of cash he brought with him to purchase jewelry, he said that was the last piece of money he had. The rapper is known for dropping thousands of dollars at a time for some “frosted” jewelry, which has become somewhat of a status symbol among famous people.

BTC trading at $ 41K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Lil Baby has also expressed her interest in the metaverse. He told the clerk that he didn’t live in the real world, but in the metaverse. As for cash, he said he no longer carried cash, stating, “I don’t walk around with cash anymore.”

Celebrities dive into cryptocurrencies

Lil Baby isn’t the first to show support for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum. Some might even say he’s a bit late in the game. 50 Cent made headlines in the 2017/2018 bull market when it revealed it had found 700 bitcoins generated by album sales which were then worth millions.

Rapper Busta Rhymes showed interest in the market last year during the peak of Dogecoin’s hype. After what appeared to be a roller coaster of a learning curve, he had finally decided to invest in bitcoin, later revealing his intention to charge bitcoins for future deals. Hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion partnered with Cash App in August to educate fans about cryptocurrencies. The partnership resulted in a video tailored to his fanbase, as well as a $ 1 million bitcoin giveaway on the app.