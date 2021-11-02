The American submarine in the China Sea had hit a mountain

AGI – The American nuclear submarine that hit an unidentified object in the China Sea on 2 October was collided with an underwater mountain not marked on the maps. This is what emerges from the investigation carried out by the United States Navy.

“The investigation found that USS Connecticut had hit an underwater mount that was not marked on maps while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region, frigate captain Hayley Sims said in a statement. Eleven sailors were injured and the submarine, still seaworthy, had managed to reach the island of Guam, a territory of the United States in the Pacific.

Beijing on Tuesday urged the United States to “provide details” on the incident. Washington “has never provided a clear explanation of the nuclear submarine’s intentions, or the precise location of the accident,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters. Wang urged the United States to “stop” sending nuclear submarines to the China Seaotherwise such incidents will become “more frequent,” he said.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea and has built military outposts on small islands and atolls there, while the United States and its allies regularly patrol the region’s international waters to assert their right to freedom of navigation.