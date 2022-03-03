The Americanist legends that could reach the America board

After the America club officially declared the cessation of Santiago Solari as Technical Director of the Eagles, the board quickly began looking for a new strategist to take over the bench. According to the latest reports, the plan is to have someone to finish this tournament, and then take another coach to start his project from scratch from Opening 2022. However, the technical direction is not the only position where there is a vacancy in Coapa.

According to information from Sniperinside the America It is planned to continue Santiago Baths Despite the failure of having Santiago Solari and the failed contracts during the winter market, although they would try to give him some support when making decisions. In this way, the intention is to create a new position above Bathrooms with greater experience in the negotiation and sports area, a character who would respond directly to Balcárcel.

Obviously, the permanence of Santiago Baths It is not something that particularly pleases the fans Cream blueWell, the annoyance with the manager is still present, and he could be the new creditor of the shout and hashtag that asks for the exit.

Who are the American legends running for this position?

The two former historical soccer players of the Eagles who are already hovering over the possibility of advising Santiago BathsThey are Daniel Brailovsky and Carlos Reinoso. Clearly, both have experience in the world of soccer, but there is still nothing clear about whether they will be chosen, or other possible candidates will be explored to fulfill the task.