The amount beyond which it is not possible to make a transfer

When referring to the transfer as a form of payment we indicate one of the safest financial transaction instruments. The fact that the money transferred is traceable protects the person who carried out this type of operation from any negative consequences, who usually does not have to fear anything from either Tax both creditors. But are there any limits on the amount of transfers or do you have full freedom on these procedures?

When you are obliged to make wire transfers

First of all, money credits by bank or post can be mandatory or necessary. The first case includes the movement of money of at least one thousand euros, while the second hypothesis is foreseen if the aim is to take advantage of some tax deductions on the tax return (specialist medical examinations and building incentives).

Is there a maximum limit beyond which it is not possible to make a transfer?

Returning to the limits within which it is possible to transfer money with a bank transfer, the legislation does not provide specific figures, so you can transfer as much as you want. Clearly, the higher the amount, the more likely there will be inspections by theRevenue Agency, which will cross-check to avoid tax evasion. Things change when it comes to a transfer to a foreign account. There are two things to remember: wire transfers to an unopened account in Italy cannot exceed 12,500 euros. If you go beyond this sum, as reminds laleggepertutti.it, you must submit the Statistical Currency Communication (Cvs) to the tax authorities. If the opposite happens, that is, if you make a transfer from abroad to an Italian counter, you must not exceed 15 thousand euros.

The relationship between bank and account holder

The other aspect to consider is related to the relationship that is created between the credit institution and its customer. All banks now set limits on transfers to be made within a day, in order not to run into fraud on the Internet. Each credit institution behaves differently and these stakes, more often than not, are also personalized.