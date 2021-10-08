The amount of ETH held by miners reaches its highest level since 2016

Miners remain reluctant to sell their Ether, and the amount of the asset they hold has reached record highs in US dollar terms.

This is the largest ETH balance held by miners since the network was launched five years ago. Converted into dollars, it reaches the historical peak of $ 1.85 billion, according to the data provided by the Santiment analysis platform.

According to Santiment, 532,750 ETH make up the largest balance held by miners since 13 July 2016. The amount is equivalent to approx 0.45% of the total currency of Ethereum, currently 117.8 million ETH.

Sales and price of Ethereum miners – santiment.net

Typically, miners regularly sell the mined asset to cover expenses, including energy and maintenance / hardware replacement costs. A sign of reluctance to sell suggests that miners may be looking forward to further price hikes.

Hash rate not reached

The network’s hash rate, often considered the litmus test of the health and safety status of the network, collapsed during the exodus of miners from China along with that of Bitcoin. At the end of June, Ethereum’s hash rate dropped to 477 TH / s, only to fully recover over the past three months, climbing to new highs. Since the beginning of the year, it is up by 150%.

Excellent results, considering that SparkPool and BeePool, major Ethereum mining pools based in China, have completely suspended their operations in recent weeks. Curiously, there was no notable drop in hash rate, which Bitinfocharts says has reached an all-time high of 745 TH / s on October 5.

Loading... Advertisements

Related: Since February, miners have accumulated Bitcoin totaling $ 600 million

In September, Cointelegraph reported that Ethereum miners began accumulating the asset following the integration of the London hard fork on August 5. Research published by the Kraken exchange suggests that miners expect further price hikes as a result of potential deflationary properties brought by the EIP-1559, which regularly destroys part of the transaction fees.

Reporting the data from Ultrasound.Money, 473,120 ETH have already been burned since 5 August, worth approximately $ 1.7 billion.

In addition to the obvious supply squeeze driven by the miners and the burn mechanism, a large percentage are currently staking on the Beacon Chain Eth2 contract. According to the Eth2 explorer, 7.9 million ETH – or about 6.7% of the total supply – are in staking. At the current price of around $ 3,650, the locked asset is worth nearly $ 29 billion.