The amount of Greenland ice that melted last weekend could cover 7.2 million Olympic swimming pools

Pituffik, Greenland (CNN) — The water off the coast of northwest Greenland is crystal clear, but the puddles that accumulate on the region’s icebergs are a sign that a transformation is taking place further up the ice sheet.

Several days of unusually warm weather in northern Greenland have caused rapid ice melt, made visible by rivers of meltwater rushing into the ocean. Temperatures have hovered around 15.6 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, scientists told CNN.

Just the amount of ice that melted in Greenland between July 15 and 17 (6,000 million tons of water per day) would be enough to fill 7.2 million Olympic swimming pools, according to data from the National Snow and Ice Center of USA

Put another way, it’s enough to cover the entire state of West Virginia with 12 inches of water.

“Northern melting last week is not normal, considering 30-40-year climate averages,” said Ted Scambos, a senior research scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado. “But melting has been on the rise, and this event was a peak in melting.”

For scientists, the heat has been alarming for the ice sheet.

“It definitely worries me,” said Kutalmis Saylam, a research scientist at the University of Texas who is currently in Greenland. “Yesterday we were able to walk around wearing shirts, that wasn’t really expected.”

record ice melt

Every summer, scientists worry about a repeat of the record melt that happened in 2019, when 532 billion tons of ice flowed into the sea. An unexpected hot spring and heat wave in July of that year caused almost the entire surface of the ice sheet to melt. As a result, the global sea level permanently increased by 1.5 millimeters.

Greenland has enough ice, that if it were to melt, it would raise sea levels by 7.5 meters worldwide.

The latest research points to an increasingly precarious situation on the coldest island in the northern hemisphere.

“Unprecedented” melting rates have been observed at the bottom of the Greenland ice sheet, according to a study published in February, caused by huge amounts of meltwater seeping from the surface. This water is particularly worrisome because it can destabilize the layer above it and could lead to massive and rapid ice loss.

In 2020, scientists discovered that the Greenland ice sheet had melted past the point of no return. No effort to prevent global warming can prevent it from eventually disintegrating, Ohio State University researchers said. The rate of melting in recent years exceeds anything Greenland has experienced in the past 12,000 years, another study found, and is enough to cause a measurable change in the gravitational field over Greenland.

At the East Greenland Ice-core Project, or EastGRIP, research camp in northwest Greenland, scientists’ work to understand the impact of climate change is being thwarted by climate change itself.

Aslak Grinsted, a climate scientist at the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, told CNN that they have been trying to get flights to the camp so they can ship the ice cores they have recently collected. But the heat is destabilizing the landing site.

“The temperatures we’re seeing right now are simply too hot for ski-equipped planes to land,” Grinsted said. “So we store the ice cores in large artificial caves that we have made in the snow to protect it from the summer heat.”

Before human-caused climate change, temperatures close to 0 degrees Celsius were not known. But since the 1980s, this region has warmed about 10 degrees Celsius per decade, four times faster than the global rate, making temperatures more likely to cross the melt threshold.

Grinsted referred to the temperatures at the EastGRIP research site as a “heat wave” and noted that global warming is raising mercury more often.

“Yes, the possibility of temperatures getting that high is clearly related to global warming,” Grinsted said.