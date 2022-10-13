Entertainment

The amount of Meghan and Harry’s fortune is impressive, but they are considered “poor” in Hollywood compared to their neighbors Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ellen DeGeneres…

In 2020, it’s the blow for the British crown. Two years after their marriage, Meghan and Harry decide to leave the United Kingdom and therefore become financially independent.

They then move to the United States for a new life, far from the monarchy. If they acquire a sumptuous residence near Montecito, they also sign a few contracts, notably with Netflix and Spotify. This allows them to be today at the head of a fortune estimated at 22 million dollars according to the DailyMail. According to the British tabloid, this amount includes the value of their house, valued at 14.4 million dollars. If this sum may seem very high for ordinary mortals, in Hollywood their fortune is not that impressive. It is even much lower than those of their neighbors. According to Tina Brown, former editor of Vanity Fair, the net worth of Oprah Winfrey’s assets would amount to 2.5 billion dollars, that of Beyoncé and Jay-Z at 1.5 billion while Ellen DeGeneres would accumulate nearly 500 million dollars in her bank account. With their “small” 22 million dollars, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are therefore at the bottom of the ranking of the biggest Hollywood fortunes.

Note that their villa still has nine bedrooms, sixteen bathrooms, a cinema room, a spa but also a tennis court and a fitness room, according to the journalist British-American. In Hollywood, their home can be described as a “humble cottage”.

