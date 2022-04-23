The amount they paid to use a song by The Beatles

There is no doubt that music is a fundamental part of any audiovisual project, especially movies and series. That is why, sometimes, large amounts of money are invested for the use of certain songs in productions. Such was the case with Mad Mena strip in which, to use a track of the Beatles, its creator Matthew Weiner decided to shell out a fortune.

The original network show AMC made by Jon Ham Y Elizabeth Moss takes place in the 1960s, a decade in which John Lennon and company took the world by storm, so the choice of one of their themes for an episode was more than right. The problem was that Lionsgate, the production company in charge of the series, had to negotiate to have the rights to the song “Tomorrow Never Knows”, from the album Stir.

Weiner tried for a long time to include the Fab Four in the soundtrack of his creation and on one occasion stated that the difficulty of the matter had nothing to do with money: “They are concerned about their legacy and their artistic impact.” After years of waiting, Weiner’s wish came true in 2012, when Lionsgate paid Apple Corps – the corporation founded in 1968 by members of The Beatles to look after their artistic and personal interests – $250,000 for “Tomorrow Never”. Knows”.

That way, the track became the first song by the Liverpool outfit to be loaned out for such a project in five years.as confirmed by Jeff Jones, the president of Apple Corps in 2012.