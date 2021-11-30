the amounts of the final balance

Deadline on November 30 for the second Irpef deposit. Here are all the amounts due and who will have to pay them (without extensions).

Final rush for the payment of the second (or only) installment of the advance for taxes 2021. The deadline is set for November 30, the finish line for completing the paperwork for the tax return, relating to the payment of income tax , della coupon dry on rents and taxes Ivie and Ivafe. Furthermore, holders of a VAT number will have to pay the Irap advance of the Inps contributions, if they are due. This year, however, there will be no exceptions: the deadline of November 30 will have to be respected, with the possibility, however, that the amount, based on the year 2020, will be lower as it relates to a complicated year for all taxpayers.

As regards the recovery of the turnover of 2021, the presumed income will not be considered in the advances. For the rest, the rate of the personal income tax remains at 100% and is the same (even if for the first time) for the rate of the dry coupon on rents. Furthermore, 100% also remains on Ivie and Ivafe, without however regional additions. The November installment will provide for the balance for those who have already paid the 40% deposit in June and July (deadline also valid for the 30% deposit on the municipal). For all the others, the single solution will apply.

Second Irpef advance: the amounts for 2021

The withholding agent will carry out the procedure for all those who have submitted form 730. Those who have done so, but changing jobs during 2021, will instead have to pay personal income tax, if to the employer has not been asked to detain him. Holders of a VAT number, on the other hand, will be required to pay the second deposit equal to 50% of the personal income tax due. The prior approval of the synthetic indices of fiscal reliability or which have declared the income of the subjects in question is required. The group also includes flat-rate and former minima (advantage schemes). The total down payment, for these subjects, is therefore 100%, divided into two installments.

However, 50% of this amount should have already been paid in July, even though an extension was made until 15 September. Taxpayers who for 2020 declared revenues over 5,164,569 euros, the installment was divided at 40% and 60% for the final balance. The personal income tax is always due if in the last income model there is an amount equal to or greater than 52 euros in the line relating to the difference (RN34). If more than 258 euros, the 40% deposit had to be paid in June or July.