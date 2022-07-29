The Amy Winehouse biopic already has a protagonist

MADRID, 29 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

‘Back to Black’the expected biopic of the late British artist Amy Winehouse, seems to have found its protagonist. The English Marisa Abelaknown for the HBO series ‘Industry’is negotiating to become the leading actress of the film directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (‘Nowhere Boy’, ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’).

According to Variety, Abela is the favorite to embody Winehouse. The interpreter is still in talks, which may mean that the singer of ‘Rehab’ or ‘You Know I’m No Good’ ends up being played by another actress if the negotiations do not come to fruition.

The producers of the project are clear that Winehouse should be played by a non-famous actress, as published by the same American media. Abela’s best-known role to date is that of Yasmin Kara-Hanani, in the thriller ‘Industry’, whose second season is scheduled to premiere on August 2 on HBO Max. Previously, Abela was in the series ‘Cobra’ and is scheduled to release ‘Rogue Agent’ this year, along with James Norton and Gemma Arterton.

Born in Brighton, Abela is of Maltese, Libyan, Russian and Polish roots, as well as being from Jewish ancestry, a factor that has been important for the creative team of ‘Back to Black’who wanted the interpreter to embody Winehouse, who was also of Jewish origin, to be as close as possible to the singer.

For Taylor-Johnson, who premiered the series ‘Solos’ on Amazon Prime Video last year, It is a very personal project, since she was a close friend of the singer. The script for ‘Back to Black’ is in charge of Matt Greenhalgh, who already collaborated with the filmmaker on ‘Nowhere Boy’ and wrote the script for ‘Movie stars don’t die in Liverpool’.