The analyst says that two altcoins in addition to Ethereum will generate huge returns in 2022

Cryptocurrency trader Lark Davis charges Ethereum (ETH) And two cryptocurrencies are among the best investment options for 2022.

Davis Says There are 475,000 YouTube subscribers where Ethereum and two altcoins will generate “good returns for investors” next year.

In the case of Ethereum, a crypto trader and analyst says the second largest digital asset by market capitalization could reach a five-digit price by 2022.

“I think Ethereum will be a five-digit asset and we could see Ethereum at $ 20,000 before this cycle starts and eventually dies.”

Ethereum is trading at $ 4,083 at the time of writing.

According to Davies, several factors help the bullish case for Ethereum:

“We have level 2 scaling solutions exploding in Ethereum… We have evidence of the move to Ethereum. This is incredibly great. We are moving from Proof of Work, which is terribly inefficient, to Proof of Stake, which will radically change the Ethereum economy … Then we have the triple half. So, as part of the transition to proof of participation, there will be a 90% reduction in annual emissions from the newly created Ethereum… Ethereum is set to become deflationary next year. It will just go down. Within the next few years, perhaps five to ten years, we will return to below 100 million Ethereum “.

The stock of Ethereum currently stands at 118.87 million.

Next is Elrond (Egypt) A scalable and business-friendly blockchain platform. Factors contributing to Davis’s rise in Elrond include increased activity on the blockchain platform, aided by the launch of products such as Maiar Decentralized Exchange (DEX), which is similar to the Ethereum-based decentralized exchange Uniswap (UNI).

“It finally came to life, and I think it’s a very exciting time and time for Elrond. So we saw them launch their Maiar exchange … a kind of Uniswap of Elrond where you can now trade USDC (the currency of the US dollar), the Elron Token … We also have cross-support from centralized exchanges that are starting to be rolled out for standard Elrond tokens. “

Elrond is trading at $ 267.73 at the time of writing.

Next up is Polygon (Matico), an Ethereum-scale solution designed to enable wide adoption of decentralized applications. Davis says the factors that keep him optimistic about Polygon are increased usage and growth-driven acquisitions.

“Polygon will now burn some MATIC. In the long run, that’s good enough for Polygon’s price. For example, users are growing stronger than ever, there are new acquisitions and more applications. I am optimistic about Polygon. It goes for $ 10, it’s just a matter of time. “

Polygon is trading at $ 2.61 at the time of writing.