the Ancelotti case breaks out in Spain and UEFA

A career spanning just under 30 years, with over 1200 matches played from the bench and a palmares of 21 titles won in five different countries, the last of which won less than three weeks ago.

Carlo Ancelotti and that license expired at the end of 2021

All this is the glorious path of the coach of Carlo Ancelotti, whose epic on the bench promises to be still quite long and successful, as Real Madrid is sailing towards the 2022 La Liga title. Yet, the Emilian coach finds himself at the center of a singular but at the same time disturbing case: his license as a coach in fact, it expired on December 31st.

The news, anticipated on social media in the evening of January 30, was then picked up the following morning by the ‘Corriere dello Sport’ and also by the main Spanish sports newspapers.

At a strictly regulatory level, therefore, the former coach of Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, ​​among others, could not sit on the bench for the next official matches of Real Madrid at least until his situation is “remedied” , nor could he have done it for the first few games of the new calendar year, including the Spanish Super Cup, won by the Blancos last January 16 in the final against Athletic Bilbao. And even he couldn’t train during the week.

Uefa coaches and licenses: the regulation

Obviously, however, Ancelotti’s position at the helm of Real Madrid remains and will remain firm, even if the incident has caused some embarrassment both at the top of Spanish football and at the Uefa. But how was it possible to arrive at this unprecedented situation in the history of football, not only recently at such high levels?

THE diplomas for Uefa coaches, as stated in the official regulation of the highest European football organization, they give a license for a duration of three years, which must be renewed. The most classic Adelle forgetfulness, therefore, led Ancelotti to expire what is commonly called “license”, the validity of which, in existence since 2018, allowed him to regularly practice the profession first for the season and a half spent at Naples, then for the six months at the helm of Everton in the second half of 2019 and finally from the summer of 2020, when Florentino Perez called him back to the helm of Real Madrid five years after the exemption.

In the case of Ancelotti, the Spanish Football Federation will “intercede” with Uefa

To renew their license, coaches who have an expired license must follow compulsory courses. There Spanish Football Federationas reported by the ‘Corriere’, would have already communicated to Ancelotti that he will be with UEFA to allow the coach not to incur any punishment and to continue regularly to coach also in the international field.

Real Madrid will be on the field as early as February 15 for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at Paris Saint-Germain.

