The ancient church returns to the mosque. Erdogan’s latest move

Recep Tayyip Erdogan he had a better time. His Turkey he is experiencing a profound financial crisis in which the collapse of the lira covers the whole country like a shadow. The president tries to reverse the situation with some striking gestures, but nothing seems to stop the decline of the currency. His leadership deteriorates and many observers begin to believe that the decline of the “Sultan” has really begun.

It is difficult to predict what the future of Turkey and its leader will really be. Both are able to surprise and have never failed to do so even when all seemed lost. But what appears certain is where Erdogan wants to consolidate his power and his image: religion. L’Islam as an element not only of faith, but also a political one, which binds a community, the different peoples united in a great neo-Ottoman dream, but above all which reassures and lights the conservative electorate and of deep Turkey to lock down the man who is the symbol of Akp, the party in power.

The ancient churches returning mosques

Several actions were put in place by Reis on the religious front. One of these, in particular, is the revitalization of ancient abandoned mosques or to make those that were once churches, then mosques and finally museums open to worship again: a legacy of the secularism of Kemal Ataturk. The most emblematic of these Islamic “revolutions” was the opening of the Hagia Sophia to prayer after decades. Then the same happened to San Salvatore in Chora, also in Istanbul, converted into a mosque by presidential decree in August 2020 after it had been used as a museum since 1945. And today, there is another Hagia Sophia that returns to being a mosque after being abandoned for decades: that of Edirne. And it is another image that makes us fully understand the profound meaning of this conservative turn in the heart of republican Turkey.

Enez mosque

The story of Hagia Sophia of Enez, in the district of Edirne, on the border with Greece, begins in the 12th century, when the Byzantines still controlled what was in effect the Roman Empire. After Mohammed II, the Conqueror, had taken Constantinople, the territories beyond the Bosphorus also fell in sequence. Among these there was also Enez, at that time controlled by the Genoese, where the church was transformed into a mosque.

The ancient church, then mosque, was abandoned in 1962 following an earthquake that destroyed part of the building. The mosque was never repaired and was closed for worship for decades, until the Directorate for Religious Affairs, the Diyanet, one of the most important structures of Turkish power, decided in 2015 to restructure it and open it again for prayer.

Ali Erbaş’s speech