the ancient medical objects of the U. of A.

The medical objects with which the Antioquians – who lived more than 150 years ago – were treated will occupy a place in the Museum for Life that the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Antioquia (U. de A.) plans to found. The history of the School of Medicine (today the Faculty) began in 1871 and since then it has left scattered, in the hands of strangers and known −doctors still alive−, hundreds of contraptions that give clues to how this branch of science was consolidated in a region isolated by the prominent mountains. “The idea of ​​the museum arose from the intention of recovering part of the history of Antioquia medicine, the region has a cultural and academic heritage that must undoubtedly be rescued and exhibited to learn from it,” says Carlos Alberto Palacio Acosta, Dean of the Faculty. Several of the tools they treasure −and which are only a part of the complete project (see To learn more)− have been donated by retired scientists, professors and doctors. Under the title “The first gifts” they have been invited to participate. relax in the mountains Two centuries ago it was preferable to die rather than undergo surgery, since the pain of surgery was unbearable. The only thing patients had was high doses of liquor, preparations based on opium, Indian hemp or mandrakes. Operations such as the removal of a tumor or the amputation of a limb were carried out almost in cold blood until the year 1846. when the ether became popular.

One of the first teams to anesthetize arrived in Antioquia, in 1860, at the hands of paisa doctors who had the opportunity to travel to France. There “the Parisian Louis Ombrédanne invented a silver ball with which it was possible to administer the ether effectively. Many doctors here in Antioquia had it in their homes and offices,” says Tiberio Álvarez Echeverri, an anesthesiologist and scholar of the history of medicine in the department. Just by looking at the Ombrédanne you can sense the 4 kg of iron that it is made up of, a weight that was not an impediment for the doctors to take him to the most inaccessible places in the region. “It was kept in a very pretty box along with the ether and the sponge (to which the liquid was applied to inhale it), all very primitive, but useful,” adds Tiberio. The mountains and their inhabitants witnessed the miracle. As it was a portable element, which could be outside the hospitals, it served to reach the rural areas of the country, “many doctors took it to the towns among their chécheres. With it they were able to relieve pain and perform surgeries in unexpected places. We had all the basics for development and to solve the problems of the community at the time”. In addition, thanks to the Ombrédanne and its popularization, surgery advanced, without a hint of setback. scientific thinking During the 19th century, those who dreamed of being doctors studied in Medellín. However, they had to prepare to present a final exam in Bogotá that made them worthy of the diploma or not. Among the most important doctors who inhabited these lands is Dr. Andrés Posada Arango, says Professor Tiberio: “He was a genius of Colombian and Antioquia medicine, and he also dedicated himself to anthropology, research, and writing. He communicated with a lot of important societies, especially from Paris”.

To read the minutes and correspondence of the time (also treasured by the Faculty) is to follow the path traveled from Europe to Colombia by magazines, students, scientific discussions, devices to measure, describe, study. It is known that in one of the first meetings of the Medellin Academy of Medicine, for example, founded by Posada and Manuel Uribe Ángel in 1887, one of the attendees, curious and unapologetic, inquired about how surgical procedures were performed when There were no antiseptics or the theories of Joseph Lister, the doctor who introduced hand washing. “What they had were some general principles for handling the situation: use of running water, well-lit and ventilated rooms”, they answered him, Tiberio says. Botany was also popular, plant-based substances sought to treat or prevent pain, “other doctors said that they went more slowly in the procedures so as not to cause so much damage.” Microscopes, histology plates and laboratory tools were arriving in the country on the return trips of students who were even disciples of Pasteur. Going back to the cool climate of the city meant puffing out a bit of pride, “the doctors here used to be very advanced, the commentators said: the results were better here in the mountains. With those adulations, this generation was formed.” The journal Anales, daughter of the Academy of Medicine, began to be exchanged with those of other scientific societies in Colombia and the world. At the end of the 19th century, a total of 92 magazines arrived in the territory as exchanges, among which was the well-known The LancetFrom london.