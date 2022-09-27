The Andalusian medical associations defend the free exercise of private medicine without “abuses” of intermediaries

MALAGA, 27 Sep. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Andalusian Council of Medical Associations (CACM) held a meeting this Tuesday in Malaga in which it analyzed the situation of private medicine in Andalusia, with the aim of promoting support for the exercise of free competition, so that it can encourage free and private practice doctors to be able to negotiate, compete economically in the sector, and to see their work recognized “without abusive interventions by intermediary agents”.

Currently, 13,118 collegiate doctors active in Andalusia practice in the field of private medicine, either exclusively or mixed, which represents 36% of active doctors in the autonomous community. These have been presenting a series of complaints and claims against “potentially abusive behavior” by intermediary agents, with the aim of achieving market freedom and competition.

In fact, as discussed at a press conference, they demand the right of doctors to negotiate the revision of the scales imposed by insurance companies and their updating according to the CPI, “which they have not even allowed to update in 30 years”. In addition, they point to “abusive” practices such as “the denial of payment to professionals for successive consultations and their reviews, precarious contracts, the derivation of responsibility, the outdating of medical charts to obtain greater competitive advantages or the unjustified exclusions of professionals “.

To this, they add “the lack of information to the patient about the changes in the medical charts and the limitations of health services of the policies.” For all these reasons, the Andalusian Council of Medical Associations has been working for years to defend the interests of the group of Andalusian doctors who work in private medicine and in recent years with the help of the National Federation of Self-Employed Workers Associations (ATA).

“Our members find it impossible to negotiate prices under free competition or contractual conditions, being forced to submit to conditions imposed by intermediaries between the patient and the doctor: health insurance companies, some private hospital groups and even entities unrelated to health”, explained the president of the CACM, Antonio Aguado.

The president of the College of Physicians of Malaga, Pedro J. Navarro, has pointed to the “low remuneration” of the private sector by insurance companies. “Companies are paying between 8 and 10 euros net per consultation with private doctors. It is an unacceptable figure,” said Navarro, who has also alluded to the need for insurers to protect the reconciliation of work and family life and maternity and paternity leave or sick leave, “time in which –private– no remuneration is received.”

For his part, the spokesman for Free Exercise of the Andalusian Council of Medical Associations, Alfonso Carmona, announced that the Council “will call meetings with the main insurance companies to convey our concerns. If these meetings are not fruitful, we We will be forced to take measures by calling actions in the different provinces to demand improvements in the conditions of professional development”.

In the same way, the general secretary of ATA, José Luis Perea, has warned of the concern “for the foreseeable disappearance of 40% of the doctors who practice privately in the next 10 years, as warned by the CACM. We want that public administrations recover their role as regulator and guide on the scales of medical acts in private health” because, as he assures, “it is an issue that affects the health of citizens”.

PRIVATE MEDICINE IN MALAGA

According to data from the College of Physicians of Malaga, 41% of the doctors who practice medicine in Malaga and the province work in private health, either exclusively or mixed – combining public and private -. That is to say, of the 8,130 active collegiate doctors, 4,073 are in the private sector. Of these, 3,039 do so exclusively and 1,034, mixed.

The Free Exercise representative of the Medical College of Malaga, Carlos Bueno, explained that of the 4,073 private doctors, 1,996 are men and 2,067 women. “The figure between the two is relatively close and the natural tendency is for the number of female doctors to continue to grow, since Medicine is a profession that is clearly tending towards feminization,” he detailed.

By age, the age group with the most doctors in private healthcare in Malaga is the one over 56 years old, where they practice 1,998. Close behind are doctors between the ages of 36 and 55, who add up to a total of 1,550. There are 525 doctors registered in the Malaga College of Physicians’ database under 35 years of age. Carlos Bueno has assured that “50% of the doctors who work in the private sector are over 55 years old, so in 10 years there will be a lack of doctors in the private sector because the young doctor is not interested in private healthcare and even less with consultation own”.

In addition to the data, he has spoken of a change in trend: “A decade ago, most doctors who worked in private healthcare did so from their own practice. Now, this profile is drastically decreasing and colleagues are concentrating in large group hospitals, clinics or polyclinics”.

As an explanation for this trend, the doctor points to “the low remuneration by insurance companies”, and added that “in Malaga, 27% of Malagans have private health insurance”.