The Andalusians are already ‘living’ with this top from Zara with polka dots and when the rest of the Spanish see it, they will end up wearing it out

From Marilyn Monroe to Lady Di, through Queen Letizia and Julia Roberts, the polka dots are one of the most elegant and feminine prints in history And the proof is that the world’s most stylish women have worn it time and time again. Although this summer 2022 has not been the most popular print, polka dots are living an eternal honeymoon, especially in Andalusia. The girls from the south are the absolute masters wearing the polka dots and they have proven it to us again Rocío Osorno with the Zara polka dot top that she just wore in her latest look.

celebrities You will not find another bikini that makes a chest as beautiful as Rocío Osorno’s with leopard ‘animal print’ Keep reading

Associated with flamenco dresses -and also typical of Andalusian fair looks-, polka dots have their origin in the 19th century in the Polka, the dance of Czech origin, although the Andalusians have been the women who have popularized it throughout the world with their flamenco dresses. But outside of folklore it is also one of the most popular prints on dresses, skirts, shirts and tops, like the one worn by Rocío Osorno.

Although it goes completely unnoticed with 3ina’s lipsticks -which are matte but thanks to a formula with spheres of hyaluronic acid, the lips are more hydrated-, in the InStyle newsroom we have taken a good look at her Zara top with polka dots.