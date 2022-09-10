The ‘Andor’ series will shake up the ‘Star Wars’ canon

Yes one Lots of ‘Star Wars’ fans went crazy over ‘The Last Jedi’and not exactly in a positive sense (ask Rian Johnson), is that even They are unaware of what Tony Gilroy has in store for them all.

‘Andor’, the next Disney + series for this 2022 starring Diego Luna and set five years before ‘Rogue One: a Star Wars story’, is one of the next mandatory stops for all lovers of the universe created by George Lucas. However, Tony Gilroy, its main showrunner, has revealed that the series will completely change the way fans see the acclaimed 2016 film starring Felicity Jones and Luna himself as Cassian Andor and, who knows, possibly the original untouchable trilogy as well.

In this way, Tony Gilroy (‘Duplicity’) has revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair the following: “There are certain events that happen in these five years that are important and to which we must pay attention. In turn, there are certain characters that belong to a legacy, that passionate audiences really feel like they understand and know,” explains Gilroy. “In some cases, they’re right. And in some cases, what we’re saying is: ‘What you know, what you’ve been told, what’s in the Wookieepedia, what you’ve been telling each other…it’s really wrong.'”

And Gilroy himself goes on to add more mystery: “it’s upside down, or it’s on the side, or it’s the opposite of what you thought. Or it’s much more interesting than you thought. Or is it a lie and there is a reason for it. I would say there are some surprises“.

After a few years asking to somehow connect the story of Master Obi-Wan between episodes III and IV, the pleas were finally heard by Disney and the Serie ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ starring Ewan McGregor is about to see the light (He will do it this Friday on Disney +). After this, ‘Andor’ is one of the most anticipated proposals by ‘Star Wars’ fans, thanks to the excellent reception of ‘Rogue One’, rated as one of the best films in the galactic saga.

‘Andor’ stars Diego Luna as Rebel spy Cassian Andor, who was instrumental in helping deliver the Death Star plans to Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). Together with him they will join Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona and Fiona Shaw to shape a series described by Gilroy himself as “a spy thriller”.