The androgynous tie as a new viral accessory

During these last weeks of fashion, framed in the spring-summer 2022 season, we have been able to detect a new viral accessory: the androgynous cut tie. We speak of the evolution of the object of desire.

From the floral tie kitsch from Jung Jung on the catwalk Louis Vuitton, to all that sequence of messy and elevated looks for the new fashion object. Off the runway, countless fashion icons like Bella Hadid echoed the trend, donning college or business aesthetics. Similarly, actresses like Alan Haim Y Renate Reinven they chose LV ties in their outfits for the BAFTAs and the Oscars this year. not to mention Zendayaand his double-breasted suit with tie from FW22 DE sports max for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

COUNTERCULTURAL SYMBOL

That sensual power or intrinsic charm of the accessory was something that Annie Hall He knew how to transmit without a doubt, combining it with bowler hats or unbuttoned masculine vests. Styles followed by other references in the world of cinema such as Julia Roberts at the Golden Globes in a flowered tie under an oversized wool suit. It is also worth remembering here patty smith and the use he made of the tie as a mockery of the ruling class, within the countercultural movement that punk rock of the 70s was fighting against.

All those women were the ones who became the XXI century the tie in a female key element. An expansion of the limits of androgynous clothing that was also promoted by firms such as the Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane or Anthony Vacarello with the creation of the iconic tuxedo”Le Tuxedo” in the 60s.

CONTEMPORARY APPROACH

Recently, through the proposal of Dior FW22, Maria Grazia Chiuri put a youthful, contemporary spin on the Parisian suit and tie, drawing inspiration from school uniforms. In its look bookfeatured tight black ties under shift dresses, tucked into pleated skirts and Bermuda shorts.

Ralph Lauren He also stood out for interpreting this new viral object in the framework of autumn-winter 22′. The creative director thus displayed in one of the MoMA galleries a series of designs that reinforced his American glamor between equestrian garments or architectural dresses combined with contrasting ties with which he raised the accessory to another level.