The Android nightmare is back, this iPhone has everything to succeed

Apple points to the mid-range of Android with its new iPhone, which can be a real nightmare.

Apple’s only rival in the smartphone market is Android, and although they start from different ideas, if one grows it means that the other is falling. We have already seen how Apple has 7 of the 10 best-selling smartphones of the year, but it is still far from Android’s market share in many markets. And for that, the company has launched what can be the real nightmare of Android: the iPhone SE 3.

According to the report of various analysts, Apple is expected to achieve sell more than 35 million units of the new iPhone SE only during its first year on sale. This would generate revenue of between 15,000 and 20,000 million dollars for the company. Numbers that most of its competitors would most like.

The iPhone SE has always been a device aimed at reaching the most basic users who do not want to spend too much on a smartphone, and do not care too much about the specifications of the device. And precisely the iPhone SE offers functions that very few smartphones offer at this price.

The iPhone SE 3 may be a blow to Android brands

The iPhone SE 3 offers premium features for just over 500 euros. We have resistance to water and dust, wireless charging and 5G technology. In addition, we have the A15 Bionic processor, the same one used by the iPhone 13, which makes the difference in any comparison with an equivalent Android.

Potential iPhone SE buyers probably won’t pay too much attention to the built-in processor, but what they will notice is the years of updates. Thanks to using the most powerful chip available for an iPhone, this iPhone SE will be able to be updated without problems for 7 or 8 years, or even more. Something that Android cannot compete with.

We have already seen that the surveys predicted that this iPhone SE 3 could convince many Android users to make the leap to iOS, now we will see if they are fulfilled. The first generation of the iPhone SE sold about 25 million units in its first year, the second generation reached 29 million units sold, and this third generation could exceed all these figures.

4 reasons to choose an iPhone over an Android

The iPhone SE 3 seems to have a guaranteed success, and that considering that Apple has been very conservative. If instead of the design of the iPhone 8 Apple had reused the design of the iPhone XR, the iPhone SE could have convinced many more users who also want a slightly larger screen.

