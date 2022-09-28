The anecdotes of the filming of ‘Blonde’, the film by Ana de Armas about Marilyn Monroe

After many months of waiting, it is now available Blondethe biopic of Marilyn Monroe Inspired by the Joyce Carol Oates novel. The film starring Anne of Arms as the incredible Norma Jean has been racking up critical acclaim since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival when the actress received a 14-minute standing ovation.

The fans have been dazzled by heartbreaking and emotional is when talking about the many problems that this great actress had with fame, as well as the brutal sexualization that was made of her, reaching the point of being raped.

But beyond an incredible film, the filming has been carried out by amazing stories.

The presence of the ghost of Marilyn Monroe

During the Venice Film Festival, Ana de Armas explained that the ghost of marilyn monroe accompanied them during filming: “I really think she was very close to us. She was with us.”

He confessed that they lived a paranormal experience: “I think she was happy. He also threw unusual things sometimes and she went crazy if she didn’t like something. This may sound very mystical, but it’s the truth and we all feel it.”

Furthermore, she insisted that she has passed the movie they were making.

The director’s anger to include a sexual scene

The film, directed by Andrew Dominichad a great controversy with Netflix, since the platform wanted to censor a graphic scene of sexual assault, as well as others with a high sexual content.

After many meetings, the director was able to get away with it, although with a major drawback: it will be the first movie on Netflix to be listed as ‘not recommended for children under 17’.

Ana de Armas showed her discontent with this classification in the French media l official: “I don’t understand why this has happened”. In addition, he assured “I can tell you about a whole series of programs or movies that are much more explicit, with much more sexual content than in Blonde. but to count this story is important to show all those moments in Marilyn’s life that made it end the way it did. It needed to be explained. Everyone knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”

For his part, Dominic also spoke in vulture about what you think of this classification: “I thought we colored inside the lines”. He also insisted: “It’s a movie that definitely has a moral about it, but swims in very ambiguous waters because I don’t think it’s as simple as people want to see it. There’s something about it that offends everyone.”

The team’s visit to a cemetery

The protagonist he wrote her a card by hand to express their respect to her and on the first day of filming she was taken to her grave in the Westwood Village Memorial Park cemetery of the Pierce Brothers, in Los Angeles (California).

“We received this great card and the whole team wrote him a message. Then we went to the cemetery and put it on his grave (…) Somehow we were asking permission. We felt a great responsibility and we were very aware of the side of the story that we were going to tell: the story of Norma Jeane, the person behind this character, Marilyn Monroe. Who was she really?” Ana de Armas said in an interview on Another Magazine.

The nudes that will go viral

The Cuban artist explained that she felt uncomfortable about her nudes in Variety and confessed that they will surely go viral and shared by different social networks.

“I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting. It’s annoying just thinking about it. I can not control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context. I don’t think it made me reconsider; it just leaves a bad taste in my mouth to think about the future of those images,” he revealed.

In addition, he pointed out that all this he did in the film was only done for Marilyn Monroe and Andrew Dominik. “I did things in this movie that I would never have done for anyone else, ever. i did it for her And I did it for Andrew Dominik.”



Frame of Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’ // Gtres



The date indicated on which filming began

The movie started shooting on August 4, 2019, just the date of Marilyn Monroe’s death, although the director made it clear that it was pure chance: “This was not planned.”

The tears of Ana de Armas after a 14-minute ovation

All this unusual shooting led to the presentation of the film at the Venice Film Festival, in which after viewing the audience burst into applause and in a standing ovation that lasted 14 minutes, the longest in this edition of the festival, which made Ana de Armas emotional at the warm and emotional recognition of her work.

In short, Ana de Armas and the rest of the team at Blonde they have lived some more intense stories than the film itself, however, these will not reach the cinema.